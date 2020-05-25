Menu
WELCOME BACK: Year 4 students Jacob March, Elsie Peterson, Jesse Doodson, and Raquel Henderson. Photo: St John's Lutheran School
News

WELCOME BACK: St John’s jumps for joy at return

Madeline Grace
25th May 2020 2:00 PM
ST JOHN’S Lutheran School has welcomed their students and staff back to school with a fun balloon arch and lots of small school cheer.

Principal Karyn Bjelke-Petersen said she was thrilled to be welcoming all students from Prep to Year 9 back to the classroom.

“It will be wonderful to come together,” Mrs Bjelke-Petersen said.

“To reconnect, re-establish friendships, have face-to-face conversations and support each other through this next stage.

“Increased hygiene practices and social distancing for adults will continue to be in place around the school and we’ll be working hard to care for the wellbeing of all students as they readjust to new daily routines.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work our teachers have put into preparing online lessons during the past five weeks and congratulate our teacher aides for the way they’ve supported the children of essential workers who’ve had to attend school.

“I would also like to congratulate many of our parents and students for their efforts to juggle home learning and work commitments.

“It’s been a blessing to watch for the way our families, students and staff have sought out opportunities to demonstrate kindness, gratitude, and empathy and pulled together to support each other and the wider community.”

