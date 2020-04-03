‘We’ll be back’: Eidsvold pub to close indefinitely

WE'LL BE BACK: The Eidsvold Star Hotel publican Kinta Gitsham and bartender Lani Reid. Picture: Sam Turner

WE'LL BE BACK: The Eidsvold Star Hotel publican Kinta Gitsham and bartender Lani Reid. Picture: Sam Turner

JUST two weeks after coronavirus restrictions came into place for licensed venues, this popular Burnett pub has now had to close its doors.

The Star Hotel Eidsvold has been an institution in the North Burnett for decades, but will now be shut for the foreseeable future as of April 3.

After being licensed for the first time in 1933, the pub has only closed once before due to a fire in 1961.

Now in the wake of the pandemic, publicans Kinta and Rick Gitsham have said it’s just not viable to continue operating in the country town while these laws were in place.

“We’ve made a decision to save our business, in order to conserve everything for when we can open after this is over,” Mrs Gitsham said.

“At the moment we just have a mass amount of bills owing, and there’s just no way of paying them off.”

Pubs across the nation have been restricted to selling takeaway food and alcohol, with the new regulations impacting their businesses greatly.

For the Star, their main source of income was from alcohol sales over the bar, and the pokies.

With takeaway alcohol, they were roughly making $4 from a carton gross profit, after factoring in delivery costs and electricity.

“It’s bugger all,” she said.

“We’ve spoken to a few pubs and they’re saying that if they could shut they would, because no one is making money out of this.

“It’s just servicing the community at this point, and if we were in a better position we’d stay open, but we just can’t.

“It’s suicide for us. We’d be going backwards doing that.”

Kinta Gitsham, Max Chapman and Rick Gitsham at the Catherine Britt Bush Pubs Tour in Eidsvold. Picture: Sam Turner

Prior to the pandemic, the Star had recently hosted Australian country music sensation Catherine Britt, and had been gearing up for the Eidsvold Camp Draft.

To cater to those two large community events, they planned accordingly, ordering thousands of dollars of alcohol and food.

“We were lucky to get Catherine Britt, as she wasn’t booked for the night after our concert, and then her whole tour ended up being cancelled,” Mrs Gitsham said.

“Because of this, we now have all of this left over stock that has carried over, and we’ve had to send a lot of it back to credit our account.

“Even the people we buy our alcohol from, they’re in the same boat as us. They’re chasing money too because of the entire situation.

“It’s a vicious cycle, and people just don’t understand.”

The future of the Star’s eight staff is currently unknown, with only one of them eligible for the workers’ stimulus wage.

Bartender Lani Reid is one of the employees now uncertain about her future, after starting at the pub in January.

“I originally moved down here to find a job during the wet season as I was previously working on cattle stations in the Kimberly,” Ms Reid said.

“I was only planning on staying here for a little bit but I thought the place was perfect, and they offered me work until August.”

Ms Reid found out about the pub closures two weeks earlier on social media, saying she felt ill after hearing the Prime Minister’s address.

“I felt sick when I heard that,” she said.

“Now what am I meant to do?”

They’re now longer accepting guests for their hotel either, with the pub now going into an indefinite hibernation until these restrictions are lifted.

Publicans Kinta and Rick Gitsham taking over the management of the Star Hotel in 2018. Picture: Mackenzie Colahan.

“We just have to conserve what we have at the moment, because my gut feeling is that it will be months until we can trade normally again,” Mrs Gitsham said.

“Even then, when we open we’ll have to restock, and we’ll be looking at a $30,000 alcohol order straight up, and we’ll be chasing our tail to pay for that.”

Mrs Gitsham and her husband Rick have been operating the pub since August 1, 2018, and even with the current crisis, they’re optimistic they’ll come out on the other side.

“We just have to conserve what we have, just to survive so we can open in the near future,” Mrs Gitsham said.

“If we have stock to turn over we might open one day a week, but as of April 3, we’re going to be shut.”