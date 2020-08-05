‘We’re done playing games’: Police to catch border liars

NO MORE GAMES: Gayndah OIC sergeant, Don Auld said people who lie on border passes will appear in court. Photo: Alex Treacy

NORTH Burnett police have issued a warning to those lying on border declaration passes, after two people were charged in Nanango today.

Deputy police commissioner Steve Gollschewski made the announcement this morning after a pair in their 60s travelled from a known hot spot into Queensland.

It has been alleged they made a false declaration on their border passes, and have been brought up on formal charges.

Gayndah OIC sergeant Don Auld said the North Burnett had been lucky not to contract any cases during the picking season, however warned the community not to live in a false sense of security.

“We’ve been given a direction that if you’re found lying on a border pass, and trying to sneak in from a hotspot, you will be found,” he said.

“You will then be charged, and you will find yourself in court.

“We’re done playing games.”

Queensland’s coronavirus woes began last week after two teenage women were found to wandering parts of Brisbane while infectious, after they lied on their border declaration passes.

It was then discovered they travelled from a known hotspot in Melbourne.

Suspicions have grown over the following weeks after dozens of interstate campers have been seen driving around the region.

Sgt Auld however states many of these grey nomad tourists have been in the state for several weeks already.

“We can all get a bit worried seeing some of those plates, but a lot of those travellers have been driving around for quite a while now,” he said.

“The best thing we can do is practice social distancing, as things could potentially become harder down the track.”