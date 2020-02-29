Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There's certainly some colourful characters getting around the main street of Stanthorpe.
There's certainly some colourful characters getting around the main street of Stanthorpe.
News

WE’RE OFF: Opening 24 hours of Apple and Grape captured

Matthew Purcell
29th Feb 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Apple and Grape Festival is in full swing.

The event kicked off with the ceremonial turning on of the lights last night and has picked up the pace today with busking taking over the town.

The National Busking Championships has become a favourite event at the festival, having been introduced a few year's ago.

Music from Bevi Aqua in the main street piazza last night, flowed into speeches from festival president Max Hunter and vice president Greg Thouard.

Then, the long awaited moment came as Maryland St was lit up.

Mr Thouard said the first 24 hours had been brilliant so far.

"Really happy with how it's gone.

"Everyone in the street seems to be having a fantastic time."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Tomorrow, there's no let up with the sell out Banchetto Italiano in the Civic Centre, tours at Gran Elly Orchard, That Dam Ride and a Harvest Thanksgiving Service at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds from midday.

On Monday there's Paddock to Piazza Cooking Demonstrations from 11am and the Arcadia Theatre will play a screening of Breakfast at Tiffany's at 6.30pm.

Tuesday is set to be another huge day with the Variety Concert for Seniors at the Civic Centre from 9am, the Brass Pipe String, Swing and Sing Variety Concert from 7pm at the Civic Centre and plenty more busking and cooking demos to see.

Head to https://appleandgrape.org/event/2020-program/ for more information.

More Stories

Show More
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

        premium_icon CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

        News Early morning Kingaroy house fire declared a crime scene.

        Irvine’s quietly confident heading into finals

        premium_icon Irvine’s quietly confident heading into finals

        Cricket After a rapid rise to women’s cricket’s top level Renee Irvine decided professional...

        Drunk teenager punches his mother in the face over $10

        premium_icon Drunk teenager punches his mother in the face over $10

        Crime ‘I hope you are ashamed of punching your mother,’ magistrate says.

        Sisters leading the way for young women

        premium_icon Sisters leading the way for young women

        Sport The Grundy sisters are leading the way for young women in the South Burnett as they...