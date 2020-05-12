‘We’re scared’: Motel devastated by virus restrictions

Nanango STAR: Andrew Beck said the motel industry is going to continue to feel the impacts of the coronavirus. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Nanango STAR: Andrew Beck said the motel industry is going to continue to feel the impacts of the coronavirus. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

FOR AN industry that relies on tourism, the motel industry has been devastated by the coronavirus restrictions.

Despite restrictions beginning to ease, the majority of the year’s events have been cancelled resulting in a significant loss in bookings and therefore income.

Andrew Beck is the lease holder of the Nanango Star Motel in Nanango and said it’s an extremely difficult time for motel lease holders.

“A number of lease holders are walking away from it all as they are not making any money and I am close to doing so myself,” Mr Beck said.

“For an average month I have about 330 rooms worth about $100 a night.

“Since the coronavirus restrictions were put in place I have been running at three per cent occupancy, which for those 330 rooms is nine rooms, worth about $900 for the month.”

Mr Beck’s monthly rent is roughly $8000, which has become impossible to pay.

Restrictions are beginning to ease, however Mr Beck said there was no easing up for their industry as the majority of the events in the region have been cancelled for the remainder of the year.

“My fear with all of this is that the motel industry won’t get back on its feet for another year or two,” Mr Beck said.

“For the rest of the year almost all the events in the South Burnett have been cancelled and as a result most of my bookings for the year have been cancelled.

“A lot of lease holders have had to dip into their savings to stay afloat and owners are going to continue to ask for rent.”

To run a motel, Mr Beck said you essentially spend 24/7 working and to make no money is very difficult.

“It’s a lifestyle and I don’t mind the hard work but I feel for all the other motels and know a lot of motel owners are really scared about what is happening,” Mr Beck said.

“I always get involved in the community by sponsoring the local league club and various events and that is now going to become very difficult.

“Lease holders are walking away, they aren’t making money, are being hassled by landlords and getting sick and tired of it.”

Motels across the region are feeling the same impacts, and although a three-step phase has been put in place to ease restrictions, the motel industry will continue to feel the full brunt of this pandemic for months, if not years to come.