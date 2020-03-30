Menu
Lives Lived Well chief executive officer Mitchell Giles says the service will continue to provide free support to people throughout the duration of the virus outbreak. (Photo: FILE)
‘WE’RE STILL HERE’: Mental health support available

Jessica Mcgrath
30th Mar 2020 10:00 AM

CRUCIAL alcohol, drug and mental health support will continue to be delivered across the region during this time of heightened stress

Lives Lived Well, which has an office based in Kingaroy and has outreach programs in Murgon and Cherbourg, has shifted its support to telephone and online platforms in response to the coronavirus to help safeguard the health of clients, staff and their families.

CEO Mitchell Giles said it was vital that the not-for-profit organisation continued to deliver support in Queensland and New South Wales.

“Our goal is to continue to provide free support to people throughout the duration of the virus outbreak through our professional telephone and online supports,” Mr Giles said.

“It is important. People can consume higher levels of alcohol and drugs when they are experiencing increased stress, and presently, our communities are doing it tough on all levels, emotionally, financially and socially. Social isolation can exacerbate these concerns”

Mr Giles said any increased levels of excessive drinking and the misuse of drugs were harmful to people’s health.

“Which can compromise the immune system, at a time when we all need to be as healthy as possible during the current health and economic crisis,” he said.

“Our services offer people tools and information they can use to help reduce substance use and find alternate ways to cope with stress and other life issues.”

Lives Lived Well’s six live-in recovery centres are also transitioning to online and telephone contact. These changes are temporary.

Staff are working to assist residents out of live-in care, while supporting the most vulnerable through the use of transition houses. All clients will be offered continued care through different channels.

Lives Lived Well’s free telephone and online counselling and support is available weekdays. To arrange an appointment, complete a referral form online at www.liveslivedwell.org.au or call the Queensland team on 1300 727 957.

