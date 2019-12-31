Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROADS IN REVIEW: Councillor Gavin Jones with Mayor Keith Campbell.
ROADS IN REVIEW: Councillor Gavin Jones with Mayor Keith Campbell.
Council News

’We’ve turned it around’: Road complaints drop

Laura Blackmore
31st Dec 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCILLOR Gavin Jones said he looked forward to ending the year on a high note after his division exceeded its targets focused on improving South Burnett’s roads.

At the December council meeting, Cr Jones said fewer complaints council had received was a reflection of the work that had been completed.

“I’m very happy to say that the compliments continue to roll in for the council for all the work we have done on the roads,” Cr Jones said.

“Reflect back four years ago, we were getting smashed — 90 per cent of the feedback were complaints and the other 10 per cent were good comments.

“We have really turned it around.

“The roads are 150 per cent on track and we will continue the good work next year.”

As part of the roadwork in 2019, gravel resheeting/heavy formation upgrades were completed at Wattlegrove Rd, Sportsground Rd, Transmitter Rd and Kunioon Rd in December.

Upgrades are still being made at Ironpot Rd, East Wooroolin Rd, Meehans Rd and Hoggs Rd.

They are expected to be completed by the end of January to mid-Feburary.

Cr Jones said council had also completed bridge replacements at Stonelands Rd and Boughyard Creek, Ironpot.

In December, construction at the Coolabunia State School started to upgrade the bus parking lot.

Construction has also started at Proston Transfer Station Rd and Beatty St in Proston to upgrade the standard of the bitumen.

Along with further roadworks, the Murgon CBD footpath will be replaced in 2020, and work is expected to start in January.

councillor gavin jones south burnett regional council south burnett roads south burnett road upgrade south burnett roadwork
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        To the person behind Deb’s anti-elitist, toxic tirade …

        premium_icon To the person behind Deb’s anti-elitist, toxic tirade …

        Opinion Public relations expert Paul Williams questions the PR decision behind Deb Frecklington's 'Princess Premier' train wreck interview.

        ‘Freak’ shower gives graziers a drop of hope in drought

        premium_icon ‘Freak’ shower gives graziers a drop of hope in drought

        Rural Christmas storm tops up graziers’ ‘dry-as-a-bone’ dam, but farmer warns they aren’t...

        FULL GUIDE: Region’s best bushwalks and hiking trails

        premium_icon FULL GUIDE: Region’s best bushwalks and hiking trails

        Lifestyle If you’re chasing a challenging bushwalk with breathtaking views, or the perfect...

        Sandy’s rough start: ‘worst case I’ve ever seen here’

        premium_icon Sandy’s rough start: ‘worst case I’ve ever seen here’

        News After a rough start to life, Sandy has pushed through and is now up for adoption at...