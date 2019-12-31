’We’ve turned it around’: Road complaints drop

COUNCILLOR Gavin Jones said he looked forward to ending the year on a high note after his division exceeded its targets focused on improving South Burnett’s roads.

At the December council meeting, Cr Jones said fewer complaints council had received was a reflection of the work that had been completed.

“I’m very happy to say that the compliments continue to roll in for the council for all the work we have done on the roads,” Cr Jones said.

“Reflect back four years ago, we were getting smashed — 90 per cent of the feedback were complaints and the other 10 per cent were good comments.

“We have really turned it around.

“The roads are 150 per cent on track and we will continue the good work next year.”

As part of the roadwork in 2019, gravel resheeting/heavy formation upgrades were completed at Wattlegrove Rd, Sportsground Rd, Transmitter Rd and Kunioon Rd in December.

Upgrades are still being made at Ironpot Rd, East Wooroolin Rd, Meehans Rd and Hoggs Rd.

They are expected to be completed by the end of January to mid-Feburary.

Cr Jones said council had also completed bridge replacements at Stonelands Rd and Boughyard Creek, Ironpot.

In December, construction at the Coolabunia State School started to upgrade the bus parking lot.

Construction has also started at Proston Transfer Station Rd and Beatty St in Proston to upgrade the standard of the bitumen.

Along with further roadworks, the Murgon CBD footpath will be replaced in 2020, and work is expected to start in January.