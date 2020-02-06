What Brisbane needs now to make Olympics dream a reality

Show us the money. That's the next logical challenge for the Commonwealth, State and local governments as they ramp up Queensland's bid to host the 2032 Olympics.

The IOC now wants to talk about who will fund what as they go forward with their bid to secure a host city for 2032.

The biggest impost will be the construction of the Games Stadium and athletes' village, estimated to be a combined total of about $2 billion.

The Albion Park raceway is firming up to be the preferred site for the games stadium.

The Sunshine State's 2032 Olympic Games bid will get a massive boost after the International Olympic Committee flagged upgrading the status of the bid and will now concentrate exclusively on the Australian proposal.

The IOC is likely to elevate Queensland's bid from "continuous dialogue'' to "targeted dialogue''which means it will deal specifically with the Australian plan.

Annastacia Palaszczuk with Chairman of the Australian Olympic Committee John Coates.

Under the new IOC bid process, there is no race for the right to host in 2032. Instead, countries are invited to prove why they are the best bet.

It gives Australia a big head start on other countries wanting to host the Games.

"This is tremendous … it gives us a real opportunity now over the next six months to prove we are the safest and best option (to host the Games),'' said Commonwealth representative Ted O"Brien.

Other countries keen to host the Games, such as Qatar, Canada, Indonesia and India will now have to wait to see what the IOC does with the Queensland bid.

If the Queensland bid meets the IOC's benchmark targets, it could be granted hosting rights in early 2022.

If the IOC judges that the Queensland bid does not measure up, it will re-introduce other countries into the race for the hosting rights.

The latest move is a huge fillip for the Queensland bid, after premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and a high-level team travelled to Switzerland in September, 2020

The decision also puts at a disadvantage other bidders, who will now have to wait to see whether Australia gets the nod.

Australia ‘can’t miss the chance’ to host the 2032 Olympic Games : Sky News host Peter Gleeson has called on the Palaszczuk government to “secure” the 2032 Olympic Games, saying it’s an “extraordinary opportunity” the nation cannot miss. In late 2019, the Queensland government formally announced its bid for the 2032 Olympics after a feasibility study found the state was capable of hosting the event. The move was met with harsh criticism from One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson, who claimed the state “can’t afford” the games, and that the money should be used elsewhere. Mr Gleeson said the International Olympic Committee “loves what Australia brings to the table” and that the chance to host another international event would “stimulate tourism”. “Believe me this is an extraordinary opportunity for Australia to once again play ‘A grade’ on the international stage,” he said. “Let’s secure the Games and revel in the opportunity for Australia to shine again”. Image: Getty

Mr O'Brien said it was great to hear reports that the summer commission liked what they saw with the Queensland bid.

"Let's hope the IOC's executive board comes to the same conclusion,'' he said.

"We're cautiously optimistic and in the Aussie way we're going to remain understated about this but work our butts off to get the Games.''

Originally published as What Brisbane needs now to make Olympics dream a reality