What Cherbourg prisoners coming home can expect

DELAYED RETURN: Prisoners returning home to Cherbourg could be asked to self-isolate for 14 days. (Photo: FILE)

PRISONERS who have been released and plan on returning to Cherbourg could be required to quarantine for two weeks.

The Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council advised returning prisoners would be processed case by case, day by day.

Council CEO Chatur Zala said this was due to biosecurity laws coming into effect amidst the coronavirus pandemic to protect at-risk communities like Cherbourg, the closest indigenous community to COVID-19 hot spots like Brisbane.

He said it depended where the prisoner came from and whether they had a risk of carrying the coronavirus.

"We won't let anyone into our community until we can be sure they haven't come into contact with the coronavirus," he said.

Mr Zala said prisons based in places like Brisbane had a greater risk of the virus compared to the Maryborough prison.

He said even though not many prisoners were expected to return home to Cherbourg soon, the strict biosecurity measures applied to stop the spread of infection.

"We're not letting people come in from outside the South Burnett," Mr Zala said.

"We'll let them in, they've just got to do the forms."

Any prisoners released and returning to the Cherbourg community will be required to fill out a form so the council can assess if there is any chance of a possible transmission.

The Cherbourg Local Disaster Management Group will need to know which correctional facilities the detainee had been in 14 days prior to their release and how the prisoner will be getting back to the Cherbourg community.

They will also need to know who will accompany the prisoner and who will meet the prisoner at the Cherbourg-Murgon Rd checkpoint for handover.

A prisoner's direct return to Cherbourg may be considered if there has been no coronavirus cases at the corrective services facility while the prisoner was there, or any other facility the prisoner had been in the past two weeks.

If there is a chance or concern of possible transmission the detainee will need to quarantine or self isolate for 14 days in Murgon or another accommodation nominated by the Cherbourg LDMG.