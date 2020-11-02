‘What else could I’ve done?’ Lisa Curry’s heartbreak

Lisa Curry has emotionally revealed that "each day seems a bit of a blurr (sic)" without her eldest daughter Jaimi Kenny.

The former swimming legend took to Instagram this morning sharing a pic of Jaimi, who passed away September 14, and wrote a heartfelt message.

"I miss my baby girl … it's so quiet without her," Curry wrote.

Lisa Curry has shared a new picture of Jaimi. Pic: Instagram

"Each day seems a bit of a blurr but I get through it … feeling empty … it's hard to even think. my mind consumed as to what else I could have done to help."

Jaimi Kenny, 33, passed away peacefully at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in the arms of her mum and dad, former ironman great Grant Kenny after a long-term illness.

Curry revealed her eldest daughter had been diagnosed with a "chemical imbalance" as a teenager and died after "many years of ups and downs".

Lisa Curry with daughter Jaimi, posted another tribute to her daughter Jaimi on Instagram. Jaimi Kenny, the oldest daughter of Ms Curry and Grant Kenny, died last Monday at the age of 33 after a battle with a long-term illness – Photo Supplied Instagram

An outpouring of tributes and support for the family came from Australian greats including swimmer Tracey Wickham, comedian Magda Szubanski and TV icons Bert and Patti Newton.

Jaimi was farewelled by friends and family at a funeral ceremony on the Sunshine Coast five days after her passing.

