What government’s plan means for South Burnett sport

LOCAL SPORT: The federal government has released its plan to get local and community sport back up and running for the remainder of 2020. (Picture: File)

LOCAL SPORT: The federal government has released its plan to get local and community sport back up and running for the remainder of 2020. (Picture: File)

SOUTH Burnett athletes can start to prepare for a return to the region’s sporting fields after the Federal Government revealed its plans to get local and community sport back up and running.

In a national cabinet meeting last Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison released the Federal Government’s three-phase road map to resuming sport.

Mr Morrison said although they were encouraging athletes to get back into training, it was up to the states and territories to decide when sport could return.

“They’ll have to outline their plans,” he said.

“Under Phase 1, should the states move on that in their jurisdictions, training would be able to occur for those types of sports.

“That can be happening under Phase 1, and in many places that would already be happening.”

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said more competitive sport would start returning under Phase 2 when groups of up to 20 would be allowed to participate.

“More work will be done on Phase 2 and it may well be possible for some competition to occur then,” Mr Murphy said.

“Phase 2 is still being worked through. But in Phase 1, people can train in groups of 10. We want that to happen.”

Phase 1 from 11.59pm on Friday, May 15

This means people would be able to return to playgrounds, outdoor gyms, pools, community centres and skate parks as long as they maintain groups of 10 people.

However considering coronavirus seems to be spreading far more rapidly indoors, the government has declared no indoor physical activity will be happening under stage one, including gyms.

Phase 2 – From 11.59pm on Friday, June 12

The government describes ‘Phase 2’ as a time to build up to slightly larger gatherings and return to slightly higher risk activities with tight restrictions.

When it comes to sport, Phase 2 will have up to 20 people allowed to participate in all outdoor sports.

Phase 3

Phase 3 is when businesses and the community will open up again with minimal restrictions and will be ideally reached by July, according to Morrison.

The government said all sport venues should be allowed to operate with gatherings of up to 100 people during this stage.

Community sport will also be greatly expanded.

In terms of sporting teams getting back on the paddock, multiple codes are currently finalising their back to sport plans, which will be rolled out in the coming weeks.