Holmview residents Donna Elliott and son Dylan, 24, who remains in an induced coma after police claim his skull was fractured by a Logan Village man, Liam James Godfrey, 25, who was known to a female friend of Mr Elliott's. Picture: Facebook

A young Logan man who police say was bashed over the head with a hammer on Friday night in a terrifying home invasion remains in an induced coma but has woken for long enough to tell his mum, "I love you."

Donna Elliott, whose son Dylan, 24, is still at the Princess Alexandra Hospital with a fractured skull, said hearing those three words today was "worth more than a million dollars".

"My son didn't deserve this, he's a good boy, he works hard," she said.

"He helps me because I'm confined to a wheelchair, so for this to happen to him is just incomprehensible."

Police said in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday they believe the alleged attacker, Logan Village man Liam James Godfrey, 25, was known to a female friend of Dylan's,.

Mrs Elliot said she believed her son had only just met the woman through mutual friends

"He had brought her here one night and we've had KFC together, that's about it," she said.

"I asked him if that was his new girlfriend and he said no.

"He broke up with a longtime girlfriend in March and hadn't been interested in anybody."

She said the woman hadn't been to visit her son in hospital but had messaged her a few times.

Bail was refused for the alleged attack on Monday.

His charges, which include acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, and entering a dwelling by break at night armed with a weapon, will be mentioned again on September 2.

Originally published as What hammer victim told mum when he woke up