Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Horror crash scene draws residents in mourning
Crime

What happened when teen driver was found

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Jan 2021 3:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who crash-tackled a teenager minutes after he allegedly killed two pedestrians with a stolen car said he had no idea of the terrible tragedy that had unfolded streets away.

Kingston Ave resident Adam Lauriston said he spotted a teenager in his courtyard around 5.30pm.

"I had no idea what had happened," he said.

Adam Lauriston found a teenager accused of killing a couple in a horrific crash at Alexandra Hills in his court yard. Picture: John Gass
Adam Lauriston found a teenager accused of killing a couple in a horrific crash at Alexandra Hills in his court yard. Picture: John Gass

"It wasn't until after I was walking back that my neighbour grabbed me and (told me two people had been killed)."

Mr Lauriston said the teenage boy had been in his courtyard and ran down Kingston Ave.

"A neighbour came out and pulled me off of him and then cops arrived about 10 minutes later."

Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter died after being hit by an allegedly stolen car at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday.
Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter died after being hit by an allegedly stolen car at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday.

Mr Lauriston and a neighbour detained the teenager until police arrived.

"I stood there and just explained to him [not to leave] … so he just sat there and didn't move anymore really," he said.

He said the teenager appeared confused.

The scene of the crash on Finucane Rd at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Steve Pohlner
The scene of the crash on Finucane Rd at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Mr Lauriston said when police arrived, they described the nearby crash scene as "the worst thing we've seen in a long time".

"At the end of the day, it's up to the court to do their job now."

Flowers at a makeshift where a couple walking their dog were hit and killed on Tuesday. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA NewsWire
Flowers at a makeshift where a couple walking their dog were hit and killed on Tuesday. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA NewsWire


Originally published as What happened when teen driver was found

More Stories

court crime editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car fire, theft makes for busy Aus Day for Kingaroy cops

        Premium Content Car fire, theft makes for busy Aus Day for Kingaroy cops

        Crime From a vehicle fire to a stolen car, this is what Kingaroy police dealt with on Australia Day.

        Rugby league volunteer recognised for years of service

        Premium Content Rugby league volunteer recognised for years of service

        News Carl Braithwaite has been recognised for his tireless contribution to rugby league...

        Gang of youths allegedly robs, assaults pair in Kingaroy CBD

        Premium Content Gang of youths allegedly robs, assaults pair in Kingaroy CBD

        Crime Four youths are facing court after allegedly robbing and assaulting two people in...

        Award winner ‘humbled’ to receive citizen of the year

        Premium Content Award winner ‘humbled’ to receive citizen of the year

        News After moving to the region ten years ago, the 2021 SB citizen of the year said the...