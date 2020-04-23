What iso-life is like for a MasterChef judge
Fans in isolation are tuning into Channel 10's MasterChef but what do the judges of the show do?
We asked new MasterChef judge Melissa Leong who is still filming the last few weeks of the popular Channel 10 show.
What I'm cooking
I'll level with you. I like to archive dishes I see on my Instagram feed, for when I need some cooking inspiration.
Like everyone else, this ISO life usually involves multi-step dishes that take some time to prepare, like slow cooked stews and soups from our collective family backgrounds, pasta and ragu all from scratch, or just a tonne of aperitivo hour snacks … we don't often have the opportunity to cook time-consuming things like that, so now's the time.
Immune boosting turmeric sweet potato omelette. In a pan on medium heat, dry toast half a teaspoon of coriander seeds for 1 minute or until fragrant, then use the back of a spatula to lightly crush them (I actually don’t mind whole coriander seeds, but you can also transfer them to a mortar and pestle and give them a bash if you like, before returning to the pan. Add olive oil, 1 clove minced garlic (also a great immune booster), and cook it out briefly, to get rid of the rawness. Add half a small grated sweet potato and 1 tsp ground turmeric and stir fry for 2-3 minutes or until the sweet potato has softened and the turmeric has been incorporated into the mixture. Season with salt and plenty of black pepper (black pepper helps the body absorb turmeric better). Once cooked, push the sweet potato mixture to the side of the pan, then add a small knob of butter to the centre of the pan. When the butter is bubbling, pour in two beaten eggs, seasoned with a pinch of salt. Use a spatula to push the egg around the pan, rocking the pan back and forth, to create a rippled effect, filling in any gaps with egg mixture. When the egg is almost, but not quite cooked through, gently heap the sweet potato into the centre of the omelette, then carefully fold over (the egg will continue to cook during this time). Serve with lemon, fresh herbs, and a drizzle of olive oil. You could also add some avocado for more good fats, and a little hot sauce never hurt anyone! 🌶
I'm lucky that my husband is also as chef and bartender, so he's been occupying the kitchen a lot, given the current global circumstances. Above all, I think the thread that connects everything we're eating is comfort. Big flavours, contrasting textures and that magical ingredient we've all suddenly been given a heaping dose of: time.
What I'm reading
I'm proofing a cookbook I've been ghost writing with chef Shannon Martinez, which will truly change the way non vegans think about vegan cooking … she's for my money, one of the most underrated culinary superstars in Australia right now … so check it out later this year!
I was also recently given a copy of Code Villanelle, the book that inspired Killing Eve (which I am obsessed with!), so I'm on to that as well.
What I'm listening to
There is almost always music playing in our house. An eclectic combination of hardcore metal, country tunes, old jazz and 80s hair metal … anything goes so long as it's good.
Podcast wise, there are a heap of them I love, including The New Yorker Radio Hour, BBC4's humour-meets-science show The Infinite Monkey Cage and The Collector's House by Matches Fashion, which interviews creatives across fashion, design and art.
TONIGHT!! It’s finally here! @masterchefau 2020 goes live at 7.30 on @channel10au. It’s a new chapter, and we would not be here without the magic that came before. To you, we say thank you for the opportunity to step into these roles with everything we have and everything we are. To everyone watching (or thinking about it!)*, our 24 have put everything on the line to be back, and to do it in such a world has meant they have risen to meet more challenges than they could ever have imagined. Trust me when I say the food will blow your minds! It’s all about the food, but it’s so much more. We hope you love watching it as much as we have loved making it. Tell your friends! Mx *come onnnnn, you know you want to!
Closer to home, there are some incredible Australian made podcasts including Head Ovary Heels and The Modern Women, both of which showcase women who are utterly killing it in their chosen fields. A great couple of podcasts for inspiration and reflection.
What I'm watching
Uh … MasterChef: Back To Win, of course! Seriously, we're so glad that the show we've loved making is now on the air and that we can share the highs and lows, thrills and spills with the rest of Australia.
Jock and Andy have become the two brothers I didn't know I had, and we have had such a blast working together … it is so inspiring to come to work every day and be around such smart, hard working and funny humans.
Aside from that, I'm really into rewatching old movies (preferably with sequels or prequels, like Indiana Jones, The Godfather, or The Avengers) and television series, for that much needed comfort and nostalgia we all need right now.
