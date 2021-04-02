What Meghan and Harry will do next

They’ve dominated headlines since their Oprah tell-all, but the world’s most famous couple are about to take a big step back.

They’ve dominated headlines since their Oprah tell-all, but the world’s most famous couple are about to take a big step back.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon be in new baby bliss after their second child, a baby girl, arrives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning on taking a long maternity and paternity leave as well.

"They will both take some proper time off," a source close to the couple told Vanity Fair. "It will be the summer and they want to make sure they both take their leave so they have some real quality time together once the baby arrives."

When Meghan and Harry's son Archie was born in 2019, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth had to get back to work within a week and flew to the Netherlands for a scheduled commitment.

RELATED: 'Racist' senior royal finally named

During and after her pregnancy with Archie, Meghan was also editing her issue of British Vogue and working on a fashion collection for Smart Works.

When their daughter arrives, the child will be eighth in line to the throne, after Harry's father Prince Charles, older brother the Prince William and his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Harry himself, and her older brother Archie.

Meghan and Harry announced the gender of their baby while speaking with Oprah Winfrey during their tell-all interview.

"A girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we've got our family. We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great," Harry gushed.

According to Page Six, Meghan also wants to give birth at their Montecito, California home.

"Meghan's plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans," a source told the outlet. "In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely."

The source added, "But she has a beautiful home in California, it's a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl."

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as What Meghan and Harry will do next