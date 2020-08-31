Menu
Everything you need to know South Burnett restrictions collage.
News

What new COVID-19 restrictions mean for South Burnett

Dominic Elsome
31st Aug 2020 2:30 PM
NEW restrictions for the South Burnett region came into affect at 8am today, as a COVID cluster the southeast of the state continues to grow.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new restrictions:

Gatherings:

There is now a maximum gathering limit of 10 people in force across the region.

The limit applies to homes, outdoor areas and venues without COVID Safe plans.

But in good news for local business, venues and events that follow COVID Safe Industry Plans can continue operating, including cafes, restaurants, clubs, pubs, weddings and funerals.

But South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto urged these businesses to ensure they were complying with the health advice, as he expected Queensland Health to increase compliance checks in the coming days.

Masks:

While wearing a mask hasn’t been mandated yet, the state’s chief health officer Jeanette Young is encouraging people to wear them.

Dr Young said the community risk had not grown, but declared Queenslanders needed to be “ultra cautious” to stop the southside COVID-19 cluster spiralling out of control.

She said the mandatory wearing of face masks would not be implemented “for a while” but acknowledged there may be a time when they will be.

“I‘m not confident the cluster is completely contained,” she said.

Hospital Visits:

Visitors will be banned from South Burnett hospitals, except in limited circumstances.

A Darling Downs Health spokeswoman confirmed the restrictions were in place for all DDHHS facilities in the South Burnett.

“We understand this is hard, and visitors play an important role in our patients’ journey,” the spokeswoman said.

“To protect our most vulnerable, these are the necessary steps we must take.”

Visits will only be allowed if you are:

  • The parents, guardians or carers of a patient under the age of 18
  • Providing end-of-life support
  • A partner and/or support person/s for a patient admitted for care related to their pregnancy.

All other visitor must receive approval from the hospital.

Visitors will also be banned from aged care facilities, with only persons providing an essential purpose allowed to enter, or those visiting for end of life care.

All visitors to health facilities will be required to wear face masks.

South Burnett

