What residents should expect in first month of winter?

COLD SNAP: Residents should layer up in their winter woollies as temperatures are expected to drop this week during first week of June. Photo: File

ON THE first day of winter residents should dig out their winter woollies as a cold front is expected to hit the region over the coming days.

Weatherzone meterologist Craig McIntosh said the South Burnett would also receive some rain during the week.

"Early this afternoon there will be some light showers," Mr McIntosh said.

"After today there won't be any rain until Saturday, but even then it won't be high.

"There will also be some light showers to the east of Kingaroy on Sunday.

"However, the average June rainfall is looking like it will be slightly higher.

"Kingaroy usually receives on average 48 millilitres," he said.

"The models are predicting it to be within 10 militres higher so it will be a bit wetter than normal this month."

He said the average temperatures were also expected to be slightly higher this month.

"Both minimum and maximum temperatres will be above average for June," he said.

"There's going to be a change in winds, from North-West to South-West, which will affect the South Burnett tomorrow.

"For example this morning's temperature was six degrees above the average minimum tempertature.

"But with the cold front coming, it will be much colder overnight on Tuesday.

"It could drop down to 1 or 2 degrees, staying relatively cool through out the week.

"The models show it will gradually warm up towards Friday."