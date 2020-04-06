Menu
Animals like Sandy will continue to be looked after by the Kingaroy RSPCA team, despite the centre’s doors being closed to the public. (Picture: Contributed)
What shelter closure means for rescue pets

Tristan Evert
6th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
KINGAROY RSPCA has been forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means a number of pets are no longer up for adoption.

Despite closures, the RSPCA will continue to care for animals onsite, however the facility will no longer be open to the public.

RSPCA Qld media and community relations officer Michael Beatty said the Kingaroy shelter was in a fortunate position in regards to animal numbers.

“A number of animals from the Kingaroy shelter have gone out to foster homes and the remaining will continue to be looked after,” Mr Beatty said.

“We still have staff onsite and we can guarantee that each and every animal will continue to get veterinary treatment, essential care and of course the love they need.

“Most of our op shops have closed, and as a result we are losing a lot of income, which is the biggest challenge for us at the moment.”

The RSPCA will be looking to roll out a new method of adoption in the coming weeks for aspiring pet owners.

Mr Beatty said digitalising the adoption process could be the way forward.

“Over the next couple of weeks we will be rolling out a new adoption process that will allow for online interviews,” Mr Beatty said.

“We will be able to show aspiring pet owners dogs or cats up for adoption and they will show us photos or videos of their house to make sure it is suitable.

“We have also started using Zoom for our School for Dogs program to connect trainers and clients in the comfort of their homes.”

The RSPCA receives less than four per cent of government funding each year and therefore is highly depend on donations.

To make a donation click here.

