What we know about COVID-19 ship anchored off Coast

Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk has confirmed a crew member of the Hokkaido bulker, anchored off Maroochydore, has tested positive to COVID-19. Picture: Peter Wallis

Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk has confirmed a crew member of the Hokkaido bulker, anchored off Maroochydore, has tested positive to COVID-19. Picture: Peter Wallis

The Hokkaido bulker which carried at least one passenger who tested positive to COVID-19 came from Asia before anchoring off the Sunshine Coast.

One crewman aboard the 175m-long cargo ship tested positive to COVID-19 and is now quarantined at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

It is understood water police brought the man, in his 20s, ashore on Sunday.

He has become the second active case in Queensland.

A further 18 crew members remain on board the Panama-registered vessel and will undergo further testing.

The State Government was notified of the case on the cargo ship at the weekend.

Health authorities visited the ship to test the crew.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government remained unconcerned about the case.

"We're not concerned about it, it is a person who was tested positive on a cargo vessel," she said.

"They're now in hospital, and they are completely secure, so we have absolutely no concerns about that."

Authorities continue to monitoring the vessel.

A second active case in Queensland remains quarantined in hospital.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE HOKKAIDO?

The cargo ship, which was built by Japanese-based Hakodate Dock in 2013, has been anchored 21km off Maroochydore in the Coral Sea since Friday.

The vessel, which weighs 19812 tons, is reportedly owned by BSM Singapore and managed by Danish company Lauritzen Bulkers.

WHERE DID THE SHIP COME FROM?

Shipping records show the cargo ship spent six days anchored at Beihai, a large port in the Guangxi region on China's southwest coast, from June 23.

It also was anchored a week in the Gulf of Tonkin at Qinzhou, in Guangxi, China, from June 13 - a month after it had spent several weeks in Australian waters.

Shipping records show the Hokkaido bulker which carried at least one passenger who tested positive to COVID-19 came from Asia.

HISTORY OF COVID-19 INFECTED SHIPS:

It is not the first COVID-19 case on a ship affecting our region.

Coronavirus broke out on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which led to quarantine of the ship at Yokohama Port, Japan, in February.

Up to 490 individuals were tested for the virus, including 172 people who returned a positive result.

The Ruby Princess became the largest single source of COVID-19 cases in Australia after its 2700 passengers disembarked at Sydney's Circular Quay on March 19.

The cruise ship has been linked to more than 660 cases and 21 deaths.

A virus-infected live export ship also docked at Fremantle Port in Western Australia.

The Al Kuwait arrived on May 22 after sailing from the United Arab Emirates.

More than 20 of the 48 multinational crew contracted to the virus.