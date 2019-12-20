WHAT WE KNOW: Everything so far from the 2020 election

ELECTION TIME: Here's all of the faces of people who have announced they will run in the March 2020 election and also who have yet to confirm or deny their candidacy.

ELECTION TIME: Here's all of the faces of people who have announced they will run in the March 2020 election and also who have yet to confirm or deny their candidacy.

IN LESS than three months residents will head to the polls to elect who represents the region on the South Burnett Regional Council for the next four years.

As we draw closer to election time, here is a wrap up of everything that has happened so far in the build up to March, 28 2020.

Mayor renominates for second term

When South Burnett mayor Keith Campbell was elected just under four years ago, he said he wanted to fulfil two terms in the position.

Now, he will endeavour to pursue this aspiration after he announced he will renominate as mayor.

Mayor Keith Campbell. Picture: Contributed

First time nominee for mayor

Back in October long-time South Burnett business owner Brett Otto announced he would run for division 4.

Then, merely a month later, he announced he would run for the role as mayor instead of the position as a councillor.

South Burnett businessman, Brett Otto. Picture: Contributed

All six councillors give the green light

Councillors Roz Frohloff (Division 1), Gavin Jones (Division 2), Danita Potter (Division 3), Terry Fleischfresser (Division 4), Kathy Duff (Division 5) and Ros Heit (Division 6) have all said they would renominate for the election next year.

All of the South Burnett councillors from 2016 until 2020. Picture: Jessica McGrath

New kid on the block

As a lifelong resident who grew up in Blackbutt, Kirstie Schumacher said the region had great potential and her focus would be on building relationships that work towards driving positive change.

Now, she has put her hand up for the position as the division 4 councillor.

Kirstie Schumacher with her husband Wayne who has always been her biggest supporter. Picture: Contributed

Will they run? Or won’t they?

There is still talk around the town about a few people who might nominate in the new year.

Former councillor Damian Tessmann fell short in 2016 for the position as mayor.

He told the South Burnett Times in September that he has thought about running again because he believes “the region needs new leadership”.

Damien Tessmann Picture: Contributed

Also in September, division 3 candidate from the 2016 election Abigail Andersson told the South Burnett Times she would make the call in January.

Abigail Andersson, who is yet to confirm her position, and Kathy Cope. Picture: Will Hunter

It is surely going to be a busy start to the new decade for some as they prepare their election campaigns.

The South Burnett Regional Council will be held on March 28, 2020.