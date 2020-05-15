What will reopen in the South Burnett and when

THIS weekend Council will commence a staged approach to reopening facilities which were closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent Public Health Directives.

The reopening of facilities is in line with Stage 1 of the Queensland Government’s Road map to easing restrictions.

As of Saturday, May 16 all South Burnett park facilities, including playgrounds, barbecues and skate parks will reopen to the public, however strict social distancing measures still apply and gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

While Council has increased cleaning and sanitation measures throughout public facilities, the community is required to abide by social distancing measures, including staying at home if they are unwell.

Following the reopening of some facilities this weekend, Council have scheduled Libraries and Customer Service Centres to open Monday, May 25.

For the protection of community members and staff, Council is installing perspex screens and sanitation stations into these facilities and operational restrictions will apply with a maximum of 10 patrons permitted within the facilities at any one time.

Community members are reminded that general business or payments can still be progressed with Council via phone or email.

Council’s Customer Service team is available for support via phone on 1300 789 279 / 4189 9100 or online via info@southburnett.qld.gov.au or Council’s website www.southburnett.qld.gov.au.

Face-to-face meetings will be conducted by appointment only.

Council staff will continue to work within a risk management framework to provide services.

The lessening of restrictions also includes the ability to travel for recreation purposes (day trips only) up to a maximum of 150km radius from your principal place of residence.

Other Council facilities are expected to reopen in line with Stage 2 easing of restrictions planned for June 2020, dates to be provided when confirmed.

This is subject to the continued successful suppression of the coronavirus COVID-19 spread under Stage 1 relaxations.

Council anticipates the following schedule:

Parks, playgrounds, barbecues, skate parks – open Saturday, May 16.

Libraries and Customer Service Centres – scheduled to reopen Monday, May 25.

Halls – reopening in line with Stage 2 easing of restrictions in June (date to be confirmed).

South Burnett Aquatic Centre, Kingaroy learn to swim – reopening in line with Stage 2 easing of restrictions in June (date to be confirmed). Please note, during the COVID-19 closure of the South Burnett Aquatic Centre, Council has brought forward scheduled maintenance for this facility. Works include replacing valves, grandstand upgrades, replacing grates around hydro pool, kitchen bench and floor covering repairs. Scheduled maintenance to be completed June 2020 (date to be confirmed).

Lake Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park and Yallakool Caravan and Recreation Dams – Open for day-use only (6am – 6pm). Accommodation/camping remains closed and is anticipated to reopen in line with Stage 2 easing of restrictions in June (date to be confirmed).

With the health and safety of our community remaining paramount Council is taking a cautious approach to reopening facilities and asks for understanding and patience by community members during this time.

South Burnett Regional Council reminds residents to follow the Queensland Government messaging: If you are sick, stay home; if you’re feeling unwell with symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your doctor about being tested; practice social distancing; continue good hygiene practices.