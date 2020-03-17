What you need to know about coronavirus in the Burnett

AS the South Burnett braces for the impact of coronavirus across the region, these are the key things you need to know right now.

The virus, known as COVID-19, originated in China and is rapidly spreading across Australia and the world.

HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

- There is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Kingaroy. A 53-year-old man who works at Woolworths is in a stable condition and has self-isolated.

- South Burnett mayor Keith Campbell delivered a media conference after the case was confirmed, urging residents to stay calm, and remain alert but not alarmed.

- In a bid to make shopping during the ongoing COVID-19 virus outbreak easier for the most vulnerable members of the community, Kingaroy Woolworths has changed their opening hours.

- Mayor Keith Campbell is issuing regular updates to keep the community informed and quashing rumours about the number of coronavirus cases across the South Burnett.

-South Burnett locals are urged to be aware of different COVID-19 symptoms and to practice good hygiene.

- Locals are being urged to pre-poll in the lead up to the South Burnett Regional Council elections to avoid large crowds gathering in the one place.

- Even though 'how to vote' cards will be made available at polling venues, mayoral candidates along with a majority of divisional candidates, have agreed not to physically hand out the cards, with residents invited to 'help themselves'. Candidates and a limited number of volunteers may still attend polling stations.

- A number of events are being cancelled or postponed. We're updating this list of local events as news comes through.

- The Federal Government has advised against non-essential mass gatherings of more than 500 people. This has already claimed massive events like the Sydney Royal Easter Show and CMC Rocks QLD.

- For the first time since the 2011 floods, state leaders will meet nightly in a "war room" to deal with the coronavirus crisis. A code red was issued meaning Queensland's disaster co-ordination committee has ramped up its response to the crisis.

- From Monday, March 16, new self-quarantine requirements have changed for all overseas travellers.

- Caloundra and Toowoomba will trial drive-through fever clinics as Queensland ramps up its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

- Aussies are being urged to dob in their mates who fail to self-isolate because of COVID-19 with those in Queensland facing fines of more than $10,000.

- A team of Australian researchers say they've found a 'cure' for the novel coronavirus and hope to have patients enrolled in a nationwide trial by the end of the month.

-Many South Burnett supermarkets are working hard to keep their shelves full as locals panic buy items such as toilet paper.

We will update this list regularly to keep the region informed on the most up-to-date information regarding coronavirus.