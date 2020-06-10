What’s happening with the South Burnett football season

NEW SEASON: A new look 2020 South Burnett Football season is set to commence in July. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

NEW SEASON: A new look 2020 South Burnett Football season is set to commence in July. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

FOOTBALL South Burnett has announced the cancellation of the U6 – U11 2020 season, however will continue moving forward with the U12/U13 and senior competitions.

The U12/U13 season is set to commence in August and run through until October with the senior competition scheduled for a July start.

South Burnett Football president Sarah Vanderkolk said the decision came down to the strain on the volunteers.

“The younger age groups require a lot more volunteer time in terms of looking after them and the required field,” Vanderkolk said.

“We are hoping to move forward with the older age groups and we have another meeting on June 22 where we will make a final decision.

“The new restrictions of only 100 people at a venue will make the season difficult, however we will still have a crack.”

The club is in discussion about a possible Saturday competition for the U12/U13 with a mid week fixture for the seniors.

Vanderkolk said, by splitting up the ages, it would allow for a reduced number of people at each venue.

“Due to the new restrictions we will require more volunteers than in the past as we will have to sanatise equipment, change rooms and have designated entry and exit points at the ground,” Vanderkolk said.

“We are looking at getting the senior competition under way around July 10 and have spoken to a number of players and clubs about a mid week competition,” Vanderkolk said.

“Players seem quite keen on the mid week fixture, which will mean all games will be played at Kingaroy under the flood lights.”

South Burnett Football are currently taking expression of interest from players looking to compete in the Joeys mini world cup in Harvey Bay as well as the South West Queensland Thunder coaching clinics in July.