WHAT’S ON: 5 unmissable events in the Burnett this weekend

Johnathan Thurston will be coming to Murgon this weekend for the Beyond the Nest program. Picture: Alix Sweeney

THE South Burnett events calendar is filling up fast this weekend, with plenty of places to go and things to see.

From sporting days out to model planes, there’s something for everyone this weekend.

Check out the list below to see what’s on!

Johnathan Thurston is coming to visit, Murgon

This Sunday October 18, none other than former rugby league superstar Johnathan Thurston will be coming to the South Burnett for a kick around with young footy players as part of the “Beyond the Nest” program.

Thurston will be stopping by Murgon Rugby league grounds for an 11.30am kick off, before heading to Cherbourg at 3pm.

Kingaroy Speedway Season Opener

The season opener at Kingaroy Speedway kicks off this weekend. File Photo

It’s back! The season opener at Kingaroy Speedway will have your adrenaline pumping at 5pm this Saturday October 17.

The current Queensland Champion Tim Weir will be a blur in his ‘fire breathing Ford Sierra’, along with Brock Hancock, Darren Brumpton, Michael Webber, Josh Schultz and Hayden Turner just to name a few.

Tickets will be available at the gate and please note a COVID safe plan will be in action to keep attendees safe.

If you can make it in person, Ash Media will be lifestreaming the event HERE.

Drive-In Movie Night, Kingaroy

Taabinga State School P&C will taking the South Burnett back to the good old days at the drive-in this weekend. A big blow up screen will be set up at the Kingaroy Machinery Club‘s grounds at Geoff Raph Drive near Kingaroy Airport, which will screen Angry Birds at 6.30pm, followed by the cult classic comedy Ghostbusters at 9:00pm.

It’s $35 per car for either showing and the gates will be opening at $5. Since this is a COVID safe event, tickets and munchies must be preordered online HERE.

A spooky twist on the Kingaroy Friendship Community Markets

With Halloween fast approaching, this weekends Kingaroy Friendship Community Markets might have you a little on edge.

Kicking off at Kingaroy Showgrounds at 7am this Saturday, the markets will be stocked with plants, fruit and vegetables, art, tools, books, baked goods, health products, woodwork, leather work, baskets, clothes, as well as a range of other thingamajigsand whatchamacallits.

Coffee, pie’s, toasties, soft drinks, and milkshakes will also be available to tantalise your tastebuds.

COVID safe rules will be in place.

Model Aero Fly-In, Kingaroy

Kingaroy Aero Modellers Society fly in returns this weekend: Nic Case from Tin Can Bay. File Photo.

Head down the KAMS flying field at Booie this weekend to witness some fancy flying by the Kingaroy Aero Modellers Society.

The two-day Model Aero Fly-In draws enthusiasts from all over southeast Queensland, and rookies can even take part for a small $5 fee, which will go toward the Leukaemia Foundation.

Entry won’t cost you a dime and COVID restrictions apply.