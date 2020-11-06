WHAT’S ON: Action packed weekend across the South Burnett
From the Kingaroy Speedway Spring Spectacular to Picnic with the Producers, check out this list of events happening in the South Burnett this weekend.
Kingaroy Speedway Spring Spectacular
Race fans can expect another jam packed night of racing with 46 events crammed into one electrifying night at the Kingaroy Speedway.
Located at the Kingaroy showgrounds on Youngman Street, the event will feature the Queensland AMCA Title, round 2 of the EDGE Automotive & Performance Street Stock Series, round 2 of the Junior Sedan Allstar Series, as well as high speed racing between Modified Sedans and Production Sedans.
Gates open to spectators at 2.00pm with racing kicking off at 4.00pm.
Tickets cost $25 for adults, $15 for students, aged and disability pensioners or $65 for a family.
Olive Grove Picnic with the Producer
Clovely Estate, Farm 2 Fork Collective, The Saucy Fork and Pursers Coaches are collaborating to bring you a fun filled and relaxed day in Clovely Estate‘s olive grove.
This is your opportunity to connect with producers and purchase their products, as well as locally made food and wine, while enjoying a picnic atmosphere.
Buses are available at $10 return per person.
Please contact Pursers Coaches direct on 4168 1533 to book your seats.
Bus will travel from Kingaroy, through to Murgon before arriving at the grove.
Tickets can be pre-purchased here or at the gate on the day.
Proston Car Rally
The Proston Car Rally Club will be hosting their quarterly action packed day of racing and burning rubber.
Kicking off at 11.00am the CAMS Khanacross Multiclub Rally will take place on the club racetrack on Proston-Boondooma Road.
Racing will go until 2.00pm with a burnout session at 6.00pm.
The event is free for spectators, $50 for adults to participate and $25 for juniors to participate.
South Burnett Cricket
Fixtures for November 7
SBCA Senior Competition
Kumbia CA V Cherbourg CC at Kumbia Sportsground
Wooroolin Warriors V Murgon DCC at Kingaroy State Primary School
Nanango DCC V Wondai at Nanango Sports Ground
Kingaroy Services Bye
Affiliate teams
40 over competition
Murgon DCC V Colts at Murgon Sportsground
Kingaroy DCA V Valleys at Lyle Vidler Oval
SBCA Junior Competition
Stage 2
Kingaroy Burnett Water V Kingaroy Northern Agriservices at Taabinga State School
Stage 3
Kingaroy Burnett Water V Murgon DCC at Wondai Sports Ground
South Burnett Markets – Nanango and Yarraman
South Burnett Markets
The Yarraman Progress Association’s Yarraman Markets will open at 7.00am tomorrow on the corner of the D’Aguilar Highway and New England Highway opposite Bendigo Bank.
Running till noon, the markets feature fresh local produce, food stalls, car boot sellers and hand made goods.
The Nanango Show Society will be holding their regular monthly Country Markets at the Nanango Showgrounds from 6.00am tomorrow.
The largest rural markets in South East Queensland, the Nanango markets features arts and craft stalls, plants, fresh food and more.
The markets run till noon.