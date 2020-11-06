WHAT’S ON: Action packed weekend across the South Burnett

Clovely Estate in Moffatdale will host Picnic with the Producers. (Picture: File)

From the Kingaroy Speedway Spring Spectacular to Picnic with the Producers, check out this list of events happening in the South Burnett this weekend.

The Spring Spectacular will be another entertaining night of racing. (Picture: Holly Cormack)

Kingaroy Speedway Spring Spectacular

Race fans can expect another jam packed night of racing with 46 events crammed into one electrifying night at the Kingaroy Speedway.

Located at the Kingaroy showgrounds on Youngman Street, the event will feature the Queensland AMCA Title, round 2 of the EDGE Automotive & Performance Street Stock Series, round 2 of the Junior Sedan Allstar Series, as well as high speed racing between Modified Sedans and Production Sedans.

Gates open to spectators at 2.00pm with racing kicking off at 4.00pm.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $15 for students, aged and disability pensioners or $65 for a family.

An aerial view of Clovely Estate in Moffatdale. (Picture: File)

Olive Grove Picnic with the Producer

Clovely Estate, Farm 2 Fork Collective, The Saucy Fork and Pursers Coaches are collaborating to bring you a fun filled and relaxed day in Clovely Estate‘s olive grove.

This is your opportunity to connect with producers and purchase their products, as well as locally made food and wine, while enjoying a picnic atmosphere.

Buses are available at $10 return per person.

Please contact Pursers Coaches direct on 4168 1533 to book your seats.

Bus will travel from Kingaroy, through to Murgon before arriving at the grove.

Tickets can be pre-purchased here or at the gate on the day.

The Proston Car Rally usually gets around 50 cars in their events. (Picture: File)

Proston Car Rally

The Proston Car Rally Club will be hosting their quarterly action packed day of racing and burning rubber.

Kicking off at 11.00am the CAMS Khanacross Multiclub Rally will take place on the club racetrack on Proston-Boondooma Road.

Racing will go until 2.00pm with a burnout session at 6.00pm.

The event is free for spectators, $50 for adults to participate and $25 for juniors to participate.

Kumbia will host Cherbourg in another big weekend of South Burnett cricket. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

South Burnett Cricket

Fixtures for November 7

SBCA Senior Competition

Kumbia CA V Cherbourg CC at Kumbia Sportsground

Wooroolin Warriors V Murgon DCC at Kingaroy State Primary School

Nanango DCC V Wondai at Nanango Sports Ground

Kingaroy Services Bye

Affiliate teams

40 over competition

Murgon DCC V Colts at Murgon Sportsground

Kingaroy DCA V Valleys at Lyle Vidler Oval

SBCA Junior Competition

Stage 2

Kingaroy Burnett Water V Kingaroy Northern Agriservices at Taabinga State School

Stage 3

Kingaroy Burnett Water V Murgon DCC at Wondai Sports Ground

South Burnett Markets – Nanango and Yarraman

The Nanango Country markets are the biggest rural markets in South East Queensland. (Picture: File)

South Burnett Markets

The Yarraman Progress Association’s Yarraman Markets will open at 7.00am tomorrow on the corner of the D’Aguilar Highway and New England Highway opposite Bendigo Bank.

Running till noon, the markets feature fresh local produce, food stalls, car boot sellers and hand made goods.

The Nanango Show Society will be holding their regular monthly Country Markets at the Nanango Showgrounds from 6.00am tomorrow.

The largest rural markets in South East Queensland, the Nanango markets features arts and craft stalls, plants, fresh food and more.

The markets run till noon.