WHAT’S ON: Everything on in the South Burnett this weekend

From country markets to cricket matches, don’t miss the events across the South Burnett this weekend. Photo/File

From country markets to park run and Maidenwell’s famous pig on a spit, don’t miss these events happening across the region.

Saturday

Wondai Park Run

The weekly Wondai Park Run will be taking place at 7am at Coronation Park in Wondai.

Runners will take part in a timed 5km run or walk along the Wondai section of the rail trail.

Participants must register online and being their barcode to the event.

Nanango Park Run

The weekly Nanango Park Run will kick off at 7am just off the D’Aguilar Highway in Nanango.

Runners will follow a challenging 5km course along the Ros Gregor trail.

Participants must register online and bring their barcode to the event.

Yarraman Markets

The Yarraman Progress Association Markets will start at 7am and run till 12pm on the vacant block opposite Bendigo Bank.

The unique country markets feature food stalls, local produce and various other hand made goods.

Pig on a Spit Maidenwell

Maidenwell’s famous monthly pig on a spit will be held this Saturday night at the Maidenwell Hotel.

Running from 6pm till late there will be loads of pork, live music, cold beers and meat tray raffles to raise money for a local school.

Arthur Nettefield will be the nights entertainer.

Cricket - All games start at 12.30pm

In South Burnett B Grade cricket the Nanango Scorpions will host Kingaroy Services at the Nanango Sports Ground.

Murgon District Cricket Club will host Kumbia at the Murgon Sports Ground.

The Wooroolin Warriors will host Wondai in Kingaroy and Cherbourg will have the bye.

Sunday

Bunya Mountain Markets

Located in the heart of the Bunya Mountains this Sunday will be the monthly Bunya Mountain Markets in the Dandabah area.

The markets are open from 9am - 2pm and feature a range of fresh local produce.

Both the local cafes will be open as well as the Bunya Mountains General Store.