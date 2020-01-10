WHAT’S ON: Needing something to do this weekend?

KEEPING FIT: South Burnett Saint Teagan Cutts making a run for it up the field. Picture: Laura Blackmore

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our list of what’s happening across the South Burnett.

SATURDAY

Markets

Get down to the Yarraman Markets to pick up some fresh produce, plants and artisenal goods. They run from 7am to 12pm.

On the other side of town, the Wooroolin Markets will be held from 6am to 12pm at the QCWA building. Plenty of arts and crafts plus plants and produce will be on offer.

Closing down sale

Allisellou Designs has been operating in the South Burnett for more than three years.

Now, the local business is shutting it’s doors and will be holding a closing down sale this Saturday from 11am-3pm at their Nanango shop.

There will be 40 per cent off bolt fabric and $5 metres worth of other fabrics plus 40 per cent off sewing supplies and 50 per cent off cutting mats.

Prayer Meeting

This Saturday Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff along with other locals will be holding a community prayer session at the Wondai Town Hall at 3pm.

The aim of the meeting is for people who have lost their lives in the fires, their families, people who have lost homes, firefighters, farmers, and for rain to stop the fires.

AFL Open Day

Pre-season is underway for the South Burnett Saint’s women’s team and they are seeking new players for 2020.

On Saturday they will be holding a get-together; meet up where women over 16 years old can come along and have a kick of the footy.

The open day will be held at Memorial Park from 4.30pm.

SUNDAY

Archery Open Day

The Barambah Bow Hunters and Field Archers are hosting a muster fun day out to attract new people to the sport.

Held at their clubhouse at Bow Hunters Rd, Nanango from 9am, attendees will be able to get an insight into archery and test out their skills.