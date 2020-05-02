WHAT’S ON: Top 10 things to do as restrictions ease

MAXIMUM CHILL: South Burnett residents parked up along side Boondooma Dam enjoying the water views. Photo: Nancy Jayde Photography

MAXIMUM CHILL: South Burnett residents parked up along side Boondooma Dam enjoying the water views. Photo: Nancy Jayde Photography

QUEENSLANDERS will be able to enjoy the first days of easing restrictions this weekend.

From Saturday residents will be allowed to leave their homes for recreational activities, located up to 50 kilometres from their homes.

The State Government announced people would be able to do activities such as go for a drive, ride a motorbike, jet ski or boat for pleasure, have a picnic, visit a national park and shop for non-essential items.

Here’s a list of the top 10 things to do in the South Burnett within the specified travel area.

1. Water activities

Put your kayak or boat in at Bjelke-Peterson Dam, Boondooma Dam or Gordonbrook Dam this weekend. The weather forecast says it will be a top of 21 degrees, so take a picnic and enjoy a day out by the water with the family.

2. Bike riding in the Burnett

Grab your bike and strap on your helmet and take a ride on the Rail Trail.

The track follows the route of the former railway line and is a perfect track for riders of any skill level or age. Walk, cycle or run with ease along the 44 kilometres of sealed track from Murgon to Kingaroy.

Experienced riders can tackle the entire trail from either direction or other riders can pick a short section starting at any of the towns. Dogs on leads are also welcome along the trail.

The South Burnett Mountain Bike Club out on the trails. Photo: Tristan Evert

3. Non-essential item shopping at shopping centre

Finally residents can shop for non-essential items as restrictions ease.

As many shops have been closed since the strict rules were enforced, Kingaroy Shoppingworld said a number of them would reopen this weekend including Noni B, Rockmans, Millers and Crossroads.

4. Explore Kingaroy’s most famous walking track

One of Kingaroy’s best kept secrets is the Mount Wooroolin Lookout.

Whether you choose to drive up to the top or make use of the walking tracks from the base, the trip is worth the view.

An elevated viewing platform offers 360-degree panoramic views of the South Burnett including the Bunya Mountains, Kingaroy’s peanut silos, Tarong Power Station and Gordonbrook Dam.

The area features a grassed area with picnic tables and wood barbecues. The track to Mount Wooroolin is located on Mount Wooroolin Rd, a turn off Haly St, Kingaroy.

5. Bushwalking trails

Go for a stroll or a serious hike at one of the South Burnett’s many bushwalking locations.

These include various tracks at the Bunya Mountains and more at the Palms National Park near Cooyar.

The D’Aguilar National Park is also known by bushwalkers and many enjoy a stroll at Gordonbrook Dam.

Just out of Maidenwell many take the opportunity to escape to Coomba Falls, or explore the Wooroolin Wetlands.

Others may want to see the view from the Boat Mountain Reserve or Mt Wooroolin.

Families will be able to go to parks this weekend including Memorial Park, Kingaroy. Photo: Laura Blackmore

6. Adventure times for the family

The South Burnett is filled with many parks and locations, perfect for a picnic or afternoon out with the whole family. Most parks are equipped with tables, barbecues and playgrounds to make it the perfect outing.

7. Bushwalk full of wildlife

Whether you enjoy the views, the walk or the wildlife along the way, Boat Mountain Conservation Park is a popular spot for everyone.

The distinctive flat-top ridge called Boat Mountain shaped like an upturned boat is northeast of Murgon.

Featuring four different walking tracks of varying distances, bushwalkers may spot some of the 60 species of birds in the area or wallabies or echidnas.

Walking trails do include stairs, but a relatively easy walk to Daniel’s lookout boasts views at the peak of Boat Mountain.

High up in the Boat Mountain Reserve. Photo: Laura Blackmore

8. Bird watching in the Burnett

There are many popular spots for birdwatchers across the South Burnett, including Gordonbrook Dam and Bjelke-Petersen Dam.

Visitors to the Bunya Mountains are encouraged to bring along their binoculars to spot some of the park’s 120 species of birds, such as the crimson rosella or bowerbird.

9. Support local businesses

Despite cafe and restaurants still remaining to serve takeaways only, buy a coffee or meal from a local cafe.

Head down to the local park with your purchases and enjoy the surroundings or if you don’t feel like cooking dinner on a Saturday night, pick up some takeaway food.

10. Take the scenic route

Go for a drive and see the landscapes unique to the South Burnett.

See the red soil alongside the peanut crops, the farming properties or bushland.

Head along the Burnett Highway to the winery region, along the D’Aguilar Highway to see the main towns or out along the Bunya Highway to see the stone fruit crops or the Bunyas.

The State Government said with the restrictions easing, people still needed to be social distancing and good hygiene must be maintained.

They also said to remind residents outings were limited to members of the same household or an individual and one friend only.