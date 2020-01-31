WHAT’S ON YOUR PLATE?: New funding to help kids learn

FARM FRESH: The Kids to Farm program will inspire chilren to learn about farm work and career paths in agriculture. Photo: Contributed

TO SECURE the future of farming the federal government have allocated funding to support a new program for kids across the nation.

They have announced they will invest $5 million towards the Kids to Farms program to educate children about what’s on their plate and where their food comes from.

Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd said kids were increasingly removed from directly experiencing life on the land which was a barrier to choosing agriculture as a career and allowed myths to perpetuate.

“Australian agriculture has a bright and prosperous future so we need to place a high value on educating young people about where—and how—their food and fibre is produced,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“That’s why we are delivering on an election commitment and investing up to $5 million towards the Kids To Farms program which is all about bringing farms and kids closer together.

“We need to think now about the farmers of tomorrow and how important it is for kids to have a greater understanding of the mighty contribution agriculture makes to Australia’s way of life, regional communities and the economy.”

Minister for Agriculture, Senator Bridget McKenzie, said the new program will encourage young people to better understand agriculture, including the many career opportunities it offers.

“Our future workforce will operate drones, use satellite technology, and deploy precision agriculture techniques.” Minister McKenzie said.

“We need more opportunities for young people to engage directly with agriculture, to see their food and fibre growing, and hear first-hand about our increasingly innovative industry that sustains our land as well as feeding and clothing the world.”

State farming organisations are the eligible applicants for grants to deliver Kids To Farms, which was part of the federal government’s $10 million Educating Kids About Agriculture election commitment.

Consortia applications are permitted and interested parties should contact their state farming organisation to express their interest in partnering on projects.

Grant applications close February 26 and further details about the program and how to apply are available on the community grants hub here.