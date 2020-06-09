WHAT’S OPEN: Parks, museums, libraries, dumps

Scott Young from Barham Chiropractic Kingaroy having a lunch break with his daughter Ella in Memorial Park. South Burnett parks are now open for public use. (Photo: Kate McCormack)

BUSINESSES and facilities are slowly reopening after they were quickly shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

South Burnett Regional Council are now reopening some of their services and facilities in accordance with the latest State and Federal Government health advice.

These include:

Cemetery toilet facilities: open

Lake Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park: Open for day use only (6am-6pm) and one public amenity open

Yallakool Caravan and Recreation Park: Open for day use only (6am-6pm) and one public amenity open

Murgon Caravan Park: reopening June 12, 2020

Playgrounds: open

Skate parks: open

BBQs: open

Public amenities at council parks: open

48 hour stop overs: open (excluding the Stuart River Rest area which is closed due to capital works upgrade)

Council sportsgrounds and showgrounds: Closed until further notice

Customer Service facilities: open

Kingaroy Heritage Museum: reopening June 15 (all other galleries and museums remain closed until further notice)

Halls and cultural centres: Closed until further notice

Libraries: open

Swimming Pools: Closed until further notice

Kingaroy Visitor Information Centre: reopening June 15 (all other VICs remain closed until further notice)

Waste facilities: open