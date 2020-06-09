WHAT’S OPEN: Parks, museums, libraries, dumps
BUSINESSES and facilities are slowly reopening after they were quickly shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
South Burnett Regional Council are now reopening some of their services and facilities in accordance with the latest State and Federal Government health advice.
These include:
Cemetery toilet facilities: open
Lake Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park: Open for day use only (6am-6pm) and one public amenity open
Yallakool Caravan and Recreation Park: Open for day use only (6am-6pm) and one public amenity open
Murgon Caravan Park: reopening June 12, 2020
Playgrounds: open
Skate parks: open
BBQs: open
Public amenities at council parks: open
48 hour stop overs: open (excluding the Stuart River Rest area which is closed due to capital works upgrade)
Council sportsgrounds and showgrounds: Closed until further notice
Customer Service facilities: open
Kingaroy Heritage Museum: reopening June 15 (all other galleries and museums remain closed until further notice)
Halls and cultural centres: Closed until further notice
Libraries: open
Swimming Pools: Closed until further notice
Kingaroy Visitor Information Centre: reopening June 15 (all other VICs remain closed until further notice)
Waste facilities: open