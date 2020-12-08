WHAT’S OPEN: Which stores are trading over the holidays?

KCCI president Damien Martoo said the shutdown period could be a blessing in disguise for independent retailer in the South Burnett. File Photo.

KCCI president Damien Martoo said the shutdown period could be a blessing in disguise for independent retailer in the South Burnett. File Photo.

REGIONAL towns across Australia, including Kingaroy and Murgon, will have to survive without major supermarkets and retail chains for four consecutive days over the Christmas period.

While some fear these laws may encourage panic buying in South Burnett supermarkets, leaving families a few items short of a Christmas feast, Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Damien Martoo said this may be a blessing in disguise for South Burnett businesses, who can choose whether or not to flip the open sign.

While retail giants such as Woolworths will be forced to close for longer than we’ve grown accustomed to, this presents an excellent opportunity for independent retailers to fill in the gaps.

“People have gotten so used to being able to shop every single day, but for our region, there is no real drama,” Mr Martoo said.

“There could be some more clarity around who can and can’t open, but I don’t think there will be a drama for the South Burnett community.”

“We encourage people not the panic buy since there is plenty of food and plenty of products to go round, and independent retailers will be open across the region.”



The National Retail Association said at least 16 towns will be affected, including Kingaroy, Murgon, Ayr, Blackwater, Bowen, Charters Towers, Childers, Chinchilla, Goondiwindi, Longreach, Mission Beach, Mt Isa, Pittsworth, Proserpine, Roma, and Weipa.

For your convenience, we have compiled a list of South Burnett stores that are open over the Christmas period.

Andersson’s fruit market

Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 7am - 6pm

December 27: 7am - 6pm

December 31: 7am - 6pm

January 1: 7am - 6pm

The Friendly Grocer Blackbutt

Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm

Christmas Day: 6am - 7pm

Boxing Day: 6am - 7pm

December 27: 6am - 7pm

December 31: 6am - 7pm

January 1: 6am - 7pm

Kingaroy IGA:

Christmas Eve: 7am - 9pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 7am - 9pm

December 27: 7am - 9pm

December 31: 7am - 9pm

January 1: 7am - 9pm

Yarraman IGA:

Christmas Eve: 6am - 8pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 6am - 8pm

December 27: 6am - 8pm

December 31: 6am - 8pm

January 1: 6am - 8pm

Wondai IGA:

Christmas Eve: 7am - 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 7am - 7pm

December 27: 7am - 7pm

December 31: 7am - 7pm

January 1: 7am - 7pm

Murgon IGA:

Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am - 5pm

December 27: 9am - 5pm

December 31: 9am - 5pm

January 1: 9am - 5pm

Freedom fuels (Kingaroy):

Christmas Eve: 4.15am - 10pm

Christmas Day: 6am - 8pm

Boxing Day: 6am - 8pm

December 27: 6am - 8pm

December 31: 4.15am-10pm

January 1: 6am - 8pm

BP (Kingaroy):

Christmas Eve: 5am - 8pm

Christmas Day: 6am - 1pm

Boxing Day: 5am - 7pm

December 27: 5am - 8pm

December 31: 5am - 8pm

January 1: 5am - 8pm

United (Kingaroy):

Christmas Eve: open 24 hours

Christmas Day: open 24 hours

Boxing Day: open 24 hours

December 27: open 24 hours

December 31: open 24 hours

January 1: open 24 hours

United (Kumbia)

Christmas Eve: 5.30am-9pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 5.30am-9pm

December 27: 5.30am-9pm

December 31: 5.30am-9pm

January 1: 5.30am-9pm

Coles Express (Kingaroy):

Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: 7am - 5pm

Boxing Day: 7am - 5pm

December 27: 7am - 5pm

December 31: 7am - 6pm

January 1: Closed

Caltex Woolworths (Kingaroy):

Christmas Eve: 7am - 8pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 8am - 5pm

December 27: 7.30am - 5pm

December 31: 7am - 8pm

January 1: 7.30am - 5pm

BP (Goomeri):

Christmas Eve: 4.30am - 9pm

Christmas Day: 4.30am - 9pm

Boxing Day: 4.30am - 9pm

December 27: 4.30am - 9pm

December 31: 4.30am - 9pm

January 1: 4.30am - 9pm

Caltex (Nanango):

Christmas Eve: 5am - 10pm

Christmas Day: 5am - 10pm

Boxing Day: 5am - 10pm

December 27: 5am - 10pm

December 31: 5am - 10pm

January 1: 5am - 10pm

BP (Murgon):

Christmas Eve: 4am - 10pm

Christmas Day: 4am - 10pm

Boxing Day: 4am - 10pm

December 27: 4am - 10pm

December 31: 4am - 10pm

January 1: 4am - 10pm