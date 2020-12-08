WHAT’S OPEN: Which stores are trading over the holidays?
REGIONAL towns across Australia, including Kingaroy and Murgon, will have to survive without major supermarkets and retail chains for four consecutive days over the Christmas period.
While some fear these laws may encourage panic buying in South Burnett supermarkets, leaving families a few items short of a Christmas feast, Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Damien Martoo said this may be a blessing in disguise for South Burnett businesses, who can choose whether or not to flip the open sign.
While retail giants such as Woolworths will be forced to close for longer than we’ve grown accustomed to, this presents an excellent opportunity for independent retailers to fill in the gaps.
“People have gotten so used to being able to shop every single day, but for our region, there is no real drama,” Mr Martoo said.
“There could be some more clarity around who can and can’t open, but I don’t think there will be a drama for the South Burnett community.”
“We encourage people not the panic buy since there is plenty of food and plenty of products to go round, and independent retailers will be open across the region.”
The National Retail Association said at least 16 towns will be affected, including Kingaroy, Murgon, Ayr, Blackwater, Bowen, Charters Towers, Childers, Chinchilla, Goondiwindi, Longreach, Mission Beach, Mt Isa, Pittsworth, Proserpine, Roma, and Weipa.
For your convenience, we have compiled a list of South Burnett stores that are open over the Christmas period.
Andersson’s fruit market
Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 7am - 6pm
December 27: 7am - 6pm
December 31: 7am - 6pm
January 1: 7am - 6pm
The Friendly Grocer Blackbutt
Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm
Christmas Day: 6am - 7pm
Boxing Day: 6am - 7pm
December 27: 6am - 7pm
December 31: 6am - 7pm
January 1: 6am - 7pm
Kingaroy IGA:
Christmas Eve: 7am - 9pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 7am - 9pm
December 27: 7am - 9pm
December 31: 7am - 9pm
January 1: 7am - 9pm
Yarraman IGA:
Christmas Eve: 6am - 8pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 6am - 8pm
December 27: 6am - 8pm
December 31: 6am - 8pm
January 1: 6am - 8pm
Wondai IGA:
Christmas Eve: 7am - 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 7am - 7pm
December 27: 7am - 7pm
December 31: 7am - 7pm
January 1: 7am - 7pm
Murgon IGA:
Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am - 5pm
December 27: 9am - 5pm
December 31: 9am - 5pm
January 1: 9am - 5pm
Freedom fuels (Kingaroy):
Christmas Eve: 4.15am - 10pm
Christmas Day: 6am - 8pm
Boxing Day: 6am - 8pm
December 27: 6am - 8pm
December 31: 4.15am-10pm
January 1: 6am - 8pm
BP (Kingaroy):
Christmas Eve: 5am - 8pm
Christmas Day: 6am - 1pm
Boxing Day: 5am - 7pm
December 27: 5am - 8pm
December 31: 5am - 8pm
January 1: 5am - 8pm
United (Kingaroy):
Christmas Eve: open 24 hours
Christmas Day: open 24 hours
Boxing Day: open 24 hours
December 27: open 24 hours
December 31: open 24 hours
January 1: open 24 hours
United (Kumbia)
Christmas Eve: 5.30am-9pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 5.30am-9pm
December 27: 5.30am-9pm
December 31: 5.30am-9pm
January 1: 5.30am-9pm
Coles Express (Kingaroy):
Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
Christmas Day: 7am - 5pm
Boxing Day: 7am - 5pm
December 27: 7am - 5pm
December 31: 7am - 6pm
January 1: Closed
Caltex Woolworths (Kingaroy):
Christmas Eve: 7am - 8pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 8am - 5pm
December 27: 7.30am - 5pm
December 31: 7am - 8pm
January 1: 7.30am - 5pm
BP (Goomeri):
Christmas Eve: 4.30am - 9pm
Christmas Day: 4.30am - 9pm
Boxing Day: 4.30am - 9pm
December 27: 4.30am - 9pm
December 31: 4.30am - 9pm
January 1: 4.30am - 9pm
Caltex (Nanango):
Christmas Eve: 5am - 10pm
Christmas Day: 5am - 10pm
Boxing Day: 5am - 10pm
December 27: 5am - 10pm
December 31: 5am - 10pm
January 1: 5am - 10pm
BP (Murgon):
Christmas Eve: 4am - 10pm
Christmas Day: 4am - 10pm
Boxing Day: 4am - 10pm
December 27: 4am - 10pm
December 31: 4am - 10pm
January 1: 4am - 10pm