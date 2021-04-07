Whedon’s Justice League scandal explodes

The Justice League drama involving embattled director Joss Whedon continues.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ray Fisher - who played Cyborg in the DC superhero film - detailed further how Whedon, 56, was allegedly unprofessional during reshoots after he stepped in for original director Zack Snyder.

In the profile, THR also reported how Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman, had several issues with Whedon.

A source told the outlet that Gadot had "issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman."

"She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next," the source said.

Whedon and Gadot reportedly further clashed when he made changes to the script and wanted her to record new lines she didn't feel aligned with the character.

Whedon allegedly said he would do damage to Gadot's career if she didn't bend. A witness claimed: "He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie."

Whedon also reportedly disparaged fellow director Patty Jenkins, who helmed the two Wonder Woman movies.

The pair reportedly went to then-Warner chairman Kevin Tsujihara to complain.

Stream Zack Snyder's Justice League on BINGE. New customers get a 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly at binge.com.au

Whedon and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot reportedly clashed on set. Picture: Binge



Gadot said in a statement to THR: "I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner." The actress did not specify what the "issues" were.

Back in December, she told the L.A. Times, "I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

Jenkins said on the ReelBlend podcast in December how no one took Whedon's version of Justice League seriously. "All of us DC directors tossed [Whedon's movie] out just as much as the fans did," she said.

Ray Fisher (far left) lifts the lid on Justice League’s on-set dramas in a new interview.



"Joss Wheadon's [sic] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable," Fisher alleged online in July. "He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg."

Johns and Berg served as producers on the film and were also Warner Bros. Pictures executives at the time.

Since then, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the claims but in December announced that the process was over and "remedial action was taken".

Whedon has not previously commented on the allegations surrounding Justice League. Fox News has contacted Whedon's rep for comment.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission

Originally published as Whedon's Justice League scandal explodes