When COVID-19 ship will arrive at Aussie dock

More details have emerged about the ship carrying two people with COVID-19, including how it docked at China just weeks ago.

A cargo ship carrying people who have tested positive to COVID-19 will arrive in Townsville today.

The Townsville Bulletin understands the cargo ship, Globe Electra, will likely anchor off Townsville later tonight.

The Vessel Finder website estimates the ship will arrive at 10.30pm.

The Bulletin understands the ship was not allowed to dock at Abbott Point when it arrived earlier this month.

The ship will not be allowed to dock at Townsville, and will instead anchor off the coast.

It is understood the two people who tested positive to coronavirus will be taken to hospital by another vessel either tonight or tomorrow morning, depending on their health condition.

The bulk carrier was built in 2010 and is currently sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands.

It arrived from the Philippines at Abbot Point, near Bowen, on August 7.

Bulk carrier, Globe Electra is carrying two crew members who tested positive to COVID-19.

The ship spent 19 days docked at China from June 27, before travelling to the Philippines on July 25.

It stopped briefly at Manila before starting its journey to Australia.

The ship is currently travelling at 12.1 knots on its way to Townsville.

EARLIER

Two crew members abroad a cargo ship near Townsville has reportedly tested positive to COVID-19.

They boarded a bulk carrier ship in the Philippines, headed for Australia.

It is understood all crew tested negative to COVID-19 before the ship left the Philippines, however two people have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

The ship was moored at Hay Point yesterday when a Mackay doctor in full personal protective equipment boarded the ship.

It is understood the boat will be taken to Townsville.

All crew members remained on board the ship while being tested and are expected to remain there, unless they require hospitalisation.

Queensland Health has confirmed the cases on the ship were among three new confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the state today.

One of the three was a man in his 30s who tested positive while in hotel quarantine after returning home from Sydney, the department said. The man remains in hotel quarantine.

"The second and third cases relate to crew on-board a cargo vessel off the coast of Queensland," the statement said.

"They are likely to be transferred to shore soon and admitted to Townsville University Hospital.

"All other crew from the vessel have been tested and are confirmed negative."

BREAKING:

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed that Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

One is a returned traveller from Sydney while the other is on a cargo ship. It is understood the ship is located somewhere off Townsville.

There's currently two cargo ships in the Port of Townsville and two further off the coast.

It's unknown which vessel the case is on.

It comes just three weeks after another person located on a cargo ship also contracted the virus.

It is unknown if the pair are from the same vessel.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Queensland now stands at eight - down from nine yesterday - with more than 716,420 tests conducted.

Since the outbreak started, the state has recorded 1089 cases with six deaths. Currently there are four people in hospital, but none of those are in intensive care.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked Townsville health care workers in his recent press conference today.

He also announced 12 Townsville health care workers would be sent to Melbourne to help struggling hospitals as the numbers of Victoria's COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

