South Burnett Times and Central and North Burnett Times editor, Christian Berechree.
News

When editor’s biggest stories broke over holidays

Christian Berechree
25th Jun 2020 11:07 AM
I’LL never forget the Christmas break of 2017.

Working as part of a skeleton crew while I was deputy editor of the South Burnett Times, I expected to spend the days covering holiday events.

Instead, it seemed everything that could have gone wrong in a year was saved up for those two weeks.

HUGE NEWS: One of the front pages from coverage of Lady Flo's state funeral which happened when Christian Berechree was editor of the South Burnett Times. (Photo: FILE)

The death of Florence Bjelke-Petersen, a savage storm that destroyed homes on Boxing Day, and a farm tragedy that took the life of a young local girl – the Times was there to cover it all.

During my time as deputy and then editor, I put some big moments in the region’s recent history on the front page.

The first ever BaconFest was a joy to cover and will forever be memorialised in a special souvenir booklet, created by the Times team in partnership with the event’s committee.

PLAYING IT COOL: Former South Burnett Times editor Christian Berechree feeling brave before his cold demise at the dunk tank during a South Burnett family fun day.

We joined the campaign to bring a Big Peanut to Kingaroy and pushed hard when Wotif launched a public voting campaign (though we were pipped at the post by Chinchilla’s watermelon).

While I’m saddened by the end of the Times’ print production, I know the team will keep its spirit alive online, as it has been doing for years.

looking back south burnett south burnett times editor
South Burnett

