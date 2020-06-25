When editor’s biggest stories broke over holidays
I’LL never forget the Christmas break of 2017.
Working as part of a skeleton crew while I was deputy editor of the South Burnett Times, I expected to spend the days covering holiday events.
Instead, it seemed everything that could have gone wrong in a year was saved up for those two weeks.
The death of Florence Bjelke-Petersen, a savage storm that destroyed homes on Boxing Day, and a farm tragedy that took the life of a young local girl – the Times was there to cover it all.
During my time as deputy and then editor, I put some big moments in the region’s recent history on the front page.
The first ever BaconFest was a joy to cover and will forever be memorialised in a special souvenir booklet, created by the Times team in partnership with the event’s committee.
We joined the campaign to bring a Big Peanut to Kingaroy and pushed hard when Wotif launched a public voting campaign (though we were pipped at the post by Chinchilla’s watermelon).
While I’m saddened by the end of the Times’ print production, I know the team will keep its spirit alive online, as it has been doing for years.