When Harry will go back to the US

Prince Harry is expected to jet home to pregnant wife Meghan Markle on Monday, local time, after his whistlestop UK trip for his grandfather's funeral.

Harry, 36, spent most of his first visit to the UK in more than a year in mandatory quarantine in Frogmore Cottage, his previous home in Windsor.

He then reportedly faced "a great deal of frostiness" from his family at Prince Philip's funeral Saturday, with some senior royals not even acknowledging his presence.

Harry was, however, seen briefly chatting to Prince William - albeit after his brother reportedly made the request that they be separated while following the coffin to St George's Chapel.

Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William walking together after the funeral service for Prince Philip. Picture: 7 NEWS

Their father, heir to the throne Prince Charles, is also reportedly planning to extend an olive branch, with numerous reports saying he was taking Harry for a walk Sunday to see flowers left for Philip.

Harry has no plans to stick around, however - and will fly home to California on Monday, sources told MailOnline.

Reports have suggested the Duke of Sussex was planning a quick return to his Montecito mansion to not leave his pregnant wife, 39, and their son, Archie, two, alone for too long.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at their Montecito home.

Markle, who is expecting their daughter in coming months, was advised by doctors not to accompany her husband.

She reportedly instead penned a handwritten note to Philip to be left alongside a floral wreath presented in honour of the Royal Marines.

