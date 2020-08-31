Everything we know about alleged murder at Amamoor

Michael Zanco, 22, died on Friday after being shot on Thursday night at an Amamoor property.

THE Mary Valley and wider Gympie region community was left shaken and disturbed by the shooting of a 22-year-old man on an Amamoor property earlier this year.

Michael Zanco was reportedly shot between 6 and 8pm on a secluded property on Frayne Rd off the Mary Valley Highway, between Gympie and Amamoor, in early March.

At the time police alleged that at about 8.15pm Mr Zanco was driven to Gympie Hospital in the back of a utility vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was treated by doctors before being transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he died at around 9.30pm the next evening.

A murder investigation was immediately underway.

Here's everything we know so far:

MARCH 16: Search for Gympie man allegedly involved in murder

An intense air and land search was soon underway for the lead suspect of the alleged "execution-style" murder.

Police were stationed on the ground around areas of Monkland including Smith St and Noosa Rd, while Polair had arrived in the area.

MARCH 17: Teen charged with murder yawning in dock

Police soon found, arrested and charged the first man they believe was involved in the shooting.

Kalabe John Steven Saurine, 19, faced Gympie Magistrates Court on charges of murder and attempted armed robbery.

Dressed in a black T-shirt, he stood in the dock with his face impassive, and yawned several times during his 10-minute appearance.

Mr Saurine was remanded in custody until October 12.

MARCH 18: Police catch second man allegedly involved in the murder, still looking for third

Police charged a second man, 32-year-old Nathan John Caulfield, in relation to the shooting after he was spotted seeking treatment at Gympie Hospital.

Nathan John Caulfield.

Mr Caulfield was also charged with one count each of murder and attempted robbery, but did not enter a plea in his first court appearance. He was remanded to appear again on October 12.

Police were still looking for a third man allegedly linked to the crime.

MARCH 19: Woman charged as accessory

A 28-year-old woman was charged as an alleged accessory after the fact as investigations into the shooting continued.

MARCH 19: Police search Mary River for gun

Divers were soon searching the Mary River at Normanby Bridge for evidence, including a gun, linked to the shooting.

The woman charged as an accessory, Alyce Maree Burgess, did not enter a plea and was remanded to reappear in court on October 12.

MARCH 20: New arrest

The manhunt for a fourth person allegedly linked to the shooting, 33-year-old Trent Edward Dyhrberg, was over the next day.

He was arrested that morning.

MARCH 23: Mention in Gladstone court

Mr Dyhrberg was charged with attempted robbery and murder, and had his matter transferred to Gympie Magistrates Court on October 12.

Trent Edward Dyhrberg.

He was remanded in custody until that date.

He was arrested in Turkey Beach near Gladstone, more than 300km from Amamoor.

APRIL 9: Michael Zanco 'murder' trial could be years away

The family of Michael Zanco were told the could be waiting years before the four people charged over his death face trial.

Defence barrister Ashkan Tai revealed a brief of evidence for the case was still "some time away".

Mr Tai said in Queensland it could take "around two years" for a jury trial to come to court, but with the coronavirus pandemic it could take longer.

Ms Burgess had applied for bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court in early April. The application was adjourned until a date to be fixed.