When the region can expect more rain after damaging storms

FORECAST: Afternoon storms brought an end to heatwave conditions, but left SES crews with a busy night cleaning up the damage. Photo: File

A WELCOME cool change has arrived in the Burnett, bringing an end to days of sweltering temperatures following destructive storms yesterday.

Like much of Queensland, the South Burnett sweated through a week of heatwave conditions, with Kingaroy reaching a scorching 37.8C on Sunday.

While short of the record of 40.8C set on Christmas Day 1972, Sunday was still nearly 10C above average for December.

Thankfully for local’s electricity bills however, severe thunderstorms yesterday heralded a welcome cool change pushing up from the south.

STORMS: These trees were uprooted during this afternoon’s storm between Kingaroy and Maidenwell. Gusts of up to 72km/h were recorded.

Wind gusts of up to 72km/h were recorded during the afternoon storms yesterday, which uprooted trees.

The South Burnett SES unit responded to multiple jobs across the region, including a tree which had fallen on a house.

While the cool temperatures will stick around well into next week, the rain won’t be.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the system which had brought the storms and cool change had moved out of the area and taking the moisture with it.

“The trough that brought the storms is moving to the north and taking the activity with it,” Ms Wong said.

While cloud cover could bring some slight drizzle to the region, Ms Wong said it wasn’t likely to reach the ground often.

But there could be some good news later in the week, with the potential for more rain – but there’s a catch.

Ms Wong said there was a chance of seeing “activity increasing” over the weekend, but it was uncertain where and when the trough which could bring the rain would form.

In the meantime, temperatures will stay in the high 20s, to low 30s for the remainder of the week, with the weekend bringing temperatures several degrees below average for December.