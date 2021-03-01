When the South Burnett can expect more rain, thunderstorms

Showers and thunderstorms are on the forecast across the South Burnett. Photo/File

Showers and thunderstorms are on the forecast across the South Burnett. Photo/File

Residents across the South Burnett can expect a generally cloudy week with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be in the low thirties today and tomorrow before dropping into the mid twenties for the remainder of the week.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Shane Kennedy said there will be no issues with fire danger with the majority of the week quite cool.

“It will be a bit showery today, however not expecting much in the way of heavy falls outside the chance of a shower and thunderstorm this afternoon to the South of Kingaroy,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Tomorrow and Wednesday there will be a better chance of showers, a chance of a sever thunderstorm and by Thursday it’s likely to still be showery, however it will be heading towards the coast.”

In terms of the temperatures for the week, the Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said after a couple of hot sticky days a cool change will push through the South Burnett.

“It’s likely it will be hot today and tomorrow, with temperatures several degrees above average before cooling down from Wednesday,” he said.

“A cooler south easterly change will push through from Wednesday, bringing the temperature down to the mid to high 20s.”

