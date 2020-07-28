Menu
When upgrade work will start on killer road

Jodie Callcott
28th Jul 2020 7:02 AM
WORKS to improve a notorious road in the Gold Coast hinterland that claimed four young university students at the weekend will begin later this year.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads in March announced a $3.5 million project to upgrade Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project included realigning the curve, building a right turn into Beechmont Rd.

Last month, a further $34 million was allocated to improving roads in the area which have claimed 16 lives since mid-2014.

 

 

Flowers have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the Nerang-Murwillumbah Road at Advancetown. Photo: Adam Head
Mudgeerba MP Ros Bates called for the road upgrades to be fast-tracked after Saturday's fatal crash involving four holidaying university pals all in the one vehicle.

However, Mr Bailey said he would wait for the results of the police investigation into the crash first.

"A police investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the crash which occurred during a very wet period on the roads over the weekend," Mr Bailey said.

"All potential causes of the crash will be fully considered by our specialist police investigators who are experts in their field."

Community consultation to determine where the remaining $34 million should be spent is expected this year.

Mr Bailey said the department had already met with the Queensland Police Service and local community organisations and had provided details about the project to Ms Bates.

"We will be consulting further with the community and road users, including bike riders and motorcyclists who use this road, on a preliminary design soon," he said.

"We expect a final design to be complete by the end of the year once consultation is complete with construction expected to start in the second quarter of next year."

Ms Bates rejected the Minister's claim the community had been consulted.

"There's been no community consultation," Ms Bates said.

"They would have assessed the crash data provided by the Queensland Police Service, but there has been no discussion with local police at Nerang or community groups."

Originally published as When upgrade work will start on killer road

