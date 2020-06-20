When water supply will be cut off in CBD for council works

WORKS: Water works will be done along Haly St and Kingaroy St on Sunday. Photo: Rhiannon Tuffield

THE water supply for part of Haly St will be shut off on Sunday.

The South Burnett Regional Council will be shutting off the water supply for required maintenance on Haly St (Youngman to Kingaroy St) on the Northern side and Kingaroy St (Haly St to Markwell St) on the eastern side of Kingaroy.

The maintenance has been scheduled to be carried out on Sunday, June 21 from 6.30am through to 10am, but unexpected circumstances may alter these times.

Residents are advised to take appropriate action such as turning off hot water systems and storing enough water for this period.

Toilets may be satisfactorily flushed by quickly discharging a 10 litre bucket of water in the pedestal.