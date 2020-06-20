Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORKS: Water works will be done along Haly St and Kingaroy St on Sunday. Photo: Rhiannon Tuffield
WORKS: Water works will be done along Haly St and Kingaroy St on Sunday. Photo: Rhiannon Tuffield
Council News

When water supply will be cut off in CBD for council works

Jessica Mcgrath
20th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE water supply for part of Haly St will be shut off on Sunday.

The South Burnett Regional Council will be shutting off the water supply for required maintenance on Haly St (Youngman to Kingaroy St) on the Northern side and Kingaroy St (Haly St to Markwell St) on the eastern side of Kingaroy.

The maintenance has been scheduled to be carried out on Sunday, June 21 from 6.30am through to 10am, but unexpected circumstances may alter these times.

Residents are advised to take appropriate action such as turning off hot water systems and storing enough water for this period.

Toilets may be satisfactorily flushed by quickly discharging a 10 litre bucket of water in the pedestal.

the south burnett regional council water works
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man hospitalised after Burnett Hwy rollover

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after Burnett Hwy rollover

        News Paramedics and police were called to the scene in the early hours of the morning.

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Road closed following traffic crash outside Kingaroy

        premium_icon Road closed following traffic crash outside Kingaroy

        News Crews are currently awaiting a tow truck to clear the scene.

        Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle club ready to rev engines

        premium_icon Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle club ready to rev engines

        Sport Motorcycle riders across the South Burnett can get ready to rev their engines with...