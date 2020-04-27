Where can and can’t locals visit when restrictions ease

REOPEN: As restrictions regarding coronavirus ease, some South Burnett residents will be able to go bushwalking in the Bunyas. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

AS OF Saturday, May 2, South Burnett residents will once again be allowed to go bushwalking, have a picnic, drive as far as 50 kilometres and go shopping for non-essentials.

Luckily for Kingaroy residents the Bunyas falls just under 50km and is almost completely open.

The Scenic Circuit walking track between Danbadah day-use area and Pine Gorge lookout will be closed for maintenance until June 5.

It’s good news for boaties and anglers who are now allowed to recreationally take out their boat or go fishing.

Dams are still closed across the region, however SunWater Dams have said they are working with the government to reopen dams.

A statement will be released by SunWater before Saturday.

Boondooma Dam falls outside the 50 kilometre radius for the majority of the South Burnett with Proston sitting 47 kilometres away.

Bjelke-Petersen Dam sits approximately 29 kilometres outside of Kingaroy.

The best bet for a fish in the South Burnett would be Ficks Crossing outside of Wondai.

Coomba Falls sits 35 kilometres outside of Kingaroy and it is a great spot to go for a walk and cool off.

All of these activities must be done with people from your household and a maximum of one other, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.