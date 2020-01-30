Where to get your local pottery fix

WONDAI POTTERY: Enjoy learning how to make your own pinch pots in this beginner-friendly pottery workshop. Picture: Contributed

LOOKING for a creative outlet to keep you occupied in the South Burnett this weekend?

Then this beginner-friendly pottery workshop run by Arvarna Lowe Ceramics might just be for you.

Arvarna Lowe Ceramics is a South Burnett-based business.

Enjoy learning how to make your own pinch pots in a pottery workshop suited to all skill levels.

Even if you’ve never tried pottery and have zero experience – you can tag along.

During this workshop, participants will make one to four pinch pots using the method of pinching clay.

Participants will then get the chance to decorate their unique pieces with underglazes.

Off-site, after the workshop, the students’ pieces will be glazed with clear glaze and fired in a kiln.

The students’ work will be ready to pick up two to three weeks after the workshop.

The workshop will be at the Wondai Art Gallery Studio.

The pottery fun will run from 11am through until 1pm on Saturday, February 1.

So if you’re interested, here’s what to bring with you:

Apron and clothes suitable for potentially getting dirty

Plastic container and Chux cloth (or similar)

Paintbrushes in various sizes (for brushing on underglazes)

Small box (for Arvarna to transport your pinch pots)

Pottery tools (optional)

The organiser has asked for attendees to please make sure all their personal items are named.

Bookings are essential if you want to learn pottery and create your own pinch pots this coming weekend.

You can book online or through the event’s Facebook page.

Attending the workshop costs $30 per person. This includes all materials and the firing of your creation.

A donation box will be available if you would like to make a donation towards Arvarna’s time.

The cost of this workshop includes clay, underglaze, clear glaze and firing.

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to make contact with the organisers through their Facebook page.