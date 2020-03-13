Menu
VOTE EARLY: South Burnett Regional Council election day is fast approaching, but voters can vote early from Monday, March 16. Photo: Brett Wortman / FILE
Where to pre-poll vote in the South Burnett

Jessica Mcgrath
13th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
SOUTH Burnett voters will be able to put their nominations in early for their councillor and mayor.

Prepolling for the South Burnett Council elections will be open from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 27.

SBRC voters can vote in any SBRC Prepoll booth, but not in another council's booth on the day or through prepoll.

Early voting will be open from 9am to 5pm from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20 and 9am to 6pm the following week from Monday, March 23 to Friday, March 27.

These pre-polling venues include:

Division 1: Blackbutt council library, 69 Hart St, Blackbutt

Division 2: Nanango council office, 48 Drayton St, Nanango

Divisions 3 and 4: Town Hall Reception Room, 45 Glendon St, Kingaroy

Division 5: Murgon council library, 42 Stephens St West, Murgon

Division 6: Wondai council library, Cnr MacKenzie St and Scott St, Wondai

Each venue has full wheelchair access

Voters can also apply to do a postal vote, instead of attending an election booth on election day on Saturday, March 28.

Postal vote applications close at 7pm on Monday, March 16.

The voting must be completed by 6pm on election day.

Voters can apply to receive a postal vote by completing the application form online, emailed, faxed or posted.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2Q9l08n.

