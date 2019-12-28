Where to ring in 2020 in the South Burnett

If you're yet to nail down some New Year’s Eve plans, don't stress, we've put together a list of where you can celebrate in the South Burnett.

If you're yet to nail down some New Year’s Eve plans, don't stress, we've put together a list of where you can celebrate in the South Burnett.

BETWEEN Christmas and New Years no one would blame you for not knowing what’s going on as the days blur into each other and we move into the new year.

If you’re yet to nail down some New Year’s Eve plans, don’t stress, we’ve put together a list of where you can celebrate in the South Burnett:

Family rodeo

THE Goomeri and District Show Society will be holding their annual New Year’s Eve Family Rodeo at the Goomeri Showgrounds to help ring in the New Year. Gates will open and junior rodeo action will commence at 8am; pre-performance events will begin at 1pm; and the main rodeo will kick off around 5pm and continue into the evening.

The event is a full bull and bronco NRA-affiliated Rodeo. Events on offer include an Open Bull Ride, Saddle and Bareback Broncs, Time Event Stock, and the must-have Poddy Ride for all the junior cowboys and cowgirls.

After the rodeo there will be live entertainment until late. There will be a fully licensed bar and barbecue operating all day and into night.

Entry fees are $20 for adults, $15 for kids aged from 12 to 17, kids under 12 can enter for free, or it is $50 for a family of four. Everyone

Trivia

THE Kingaroy Dance Supporters Group will be hosting The 90s – The Ultimate Nostalgia Game Show at Trades Hall inside the Kingaroy Showgrounds in Youngman St from 7pm until late.

The evening will feature bingo, trivia, music, video games and prizes, and there’ll be a jumping castle onsite to keep children amused, too. Hot food will be available for purchase and a licensed bar will be operating as well (no BYO). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children.

New Year’s Eve parties

THE Palace Hotel in Drayton St, Nanango will be holding a party with a neon theme from 6pm through to 2am New Year’s Day.

The Cooyar Hotel on the New England Highway at Cooyar will be ringing in the New Year with a $30 per head all-you-can-eat rib and prawn night from 6.30pm.

Kingaroy RSL in Markwell St will be holding a New Years Eve Party with a Hawaiian theme, live music with Footsteps from 8pm until late, a photo booth, and a tiki drinks bar.

Kingaroy’s Commercial Hotel will be holding a Party Rock themed party from 8pm until late, with party DJs playing music until late.

The Carrollee Hotel will be seeing in the New Year with The Distraction Duo performing from 9.30pm until late. Admission is free.