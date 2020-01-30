Where Tom Hanks was spotted on the Gold Coast
IT was a beautiful day in Queensland for actor Tom Hanks.
After flying into the Gold Coast last weekend, the two-time Oscar winner was spotted soaking up the sun at a Gold Coast beach on Wednesday.
Hanks, 63, who went incognito in a straw hat, sunglasses and bandana, was happy to snap a selfie with an eagle-eyed beachgoer.
He is in town to film his role as Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's anticipated Elvis biopic.
Hanks' schedule is believed to be a factor in the filming dates, coming off the back of a busy awards season for the Hollywood star, which includes a nomination at next month's Academy Awards for his supporting role in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.
The Elvis film, which also stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Prelsey, is in pre-production with cameras due to roll on the Gold Coast early next month for 17 weeks.
The Warner Bros. production is expected to inject $105 million into the Queensland economy and create 900 jobs.