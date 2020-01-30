Menu
With cameras yet to roll on the anticipated Elvis biopic in Queensland, Oscar winner Tom Hanks was spotted enjoying some down time on the Gold Coast.
Entertainment

Where Tom Hanks was spotted on the Gold Coast

by Amy Price
30th Jan 2020 6:34 PM
IT was a beautiful day in Queensland for actor Tom Hanks.

After flying into the Gold Coast last weekend, the two-time Oscar winner was spotted soaking up the sun at a Gold Coast beach on Wednesday.

Where will Tom Hanks stay while filming on Gold Coast?

A fan with Tom Hanks on the beach on the Gold Coast on Wednesday. Picture: Twitter / Joanne Dileo
Hanks, 63, who went incognito in a straw hat, sunglasses and bandana, was happy to snap a selfie with an eagle-eyed beachgoer.

He is in town to film his role as Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's anticipated Elvis biopic.

Hanks' schedule is believed to be a factor in the filming dates, coming off the back of a busy awards season for the Hollywood star, which includes a nomination at next month's Academy Awards for his supporting role in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.

 

The Elvis film, which also stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Prelsey, is in pre-production with cameras due to roll on the Gold Coast early next month for 17 weeks.

The Warner Bros. production is expected to inject $105 million into the Queensland economy and create 900 jobs.

