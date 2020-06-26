Where you can read the first drafts of local history

Mary Granne, Julie Crowley, Alicia Pidgeon, and Daun Clapperton from the Nanango History Room. Photo: Madeline Grace

“IT’S all here in these papers; deaths, marriages, births, sport, community events, redevelopments, council reporting and more.

“It really is our only source of history dating back to the early 20s until now.

“The first place to turn to if you’re looking for information on the South Burnett.

“It’s all in the pages.”

This is according to Mary Granne, the president of the Nanango History Room.

The Nanango History Room has spent the last few days sorting through and organising copies of old South Burnett Times (and it’s previous namesakes) newspapers.

“We have copies of most papers since about 1926,” Mrs Granne said.

“We probably have about five to ten copies of each edition since then.

“We’re missing the first five or so years of papers and the odd edition here and there though.”

The Nanango History Room volunteers plan to store the papers chronologically on shelves (they are in need of more donated shelves), wrapped in paper to preserve them.

“When ever someone is doing a deep dive into South Burnett history, whether it’s about a specific event or they’re after family information, they come to us and we check the papers,” Mrs Granne said.

The Nanango History Room is in the process of sorting and storing the archives of all the South Burnett Times papers. Photo: Madeline Grace

“If you know the year we can usually find what you’re after.

“The papers really are our first point of contact when it comes to history.

“Print is an important part of our history and I just know how much the community is going to miss it.

“I still remember twice a week when the papers got delivered to the libraries and seeing all of the oldies make their way down there.

“I know so many people who read every paper back to front and then front to back again.”

As the South Burnett Times moves towards a digital only future, the Nanango History Room has similar hopes for their newspaper archives.

“We’d really love to get every edition we have here digitalised,” Mrs Granne said.

“We will need funding or a grant for that though.”

If you would like to have a read of a South Burnett Times paper you can contact the Nanango History Room via their website or by calling them on 07 4163 2015 to book a time to drop by.