Who is the man on Ash Barty’s arm?

Australian tennis star Ash Barty has, for the most part, kept her relationship with Garry Kissick relatively quiet.

The 24-year-old tennis sensation sporadically shares photos of the couple on social media, and they occasionally make appearances together at black-tie events.

But unlike many of her sporting comrades, very little is known about the world No. 1's boyfriend.

Ashleigh Barty with partner Garry Kissick.

Kissick is an aspiring professional golfer, and works as the irrigation technician for the greens at the Brookwater Golf & Country Club in Brisbane.

The 29-year-old is a passionate Liverpool supporter and part of the PGA Trainee program.

Barty and Kissick met at the Brookwater Golf Club in 2016 - the tennis star had visited the venue to play a round of golf.

The sporting duo immediately clicked, and went public with their relationship in 2017 when they appeared alongside each other at the John Newcombe Awards.

Kissick has shared a handful of photos with Barty on Instagram, most recently after she won the Yarra Valley Classic final on Sunday.

The couple posed with the famous wombat trophy, which was designed by Wamba Wamba man Ron Murray.

He captioned the image: "Wombats are the best! Nice week after a year off @ashbarty."

Garry Kissick and Ash Barty.

Ash Barty with CoCo Vandeweghe and Garry Kissick.



Kissick has also served as Barty's unofficial ball boy, helping out on the court however he can.

"They're really the most normal couple you'll find at that level in tennis," a friend told Woman's Day in 2019.

"It's refreshing because you often see mismatched liaisons in this sport.

"It's funny to watch Ash practising at the big tournaments with her coach and see Garry pop up as the ball boy. He'll skip back and forth, helping out between their rallies, encouraging her by passing on cricket scores or cracking jokes.

"Without even meaning to, Garry helps Ash play her very best tennis, because there's certainly no pressure from him."

Sadly, Kissick wasn't in Paris to witness Barty's historic French Open victory in 2019, but you'll almost certainly spot him cheering her on at Melbourne Park this week.

Originally published as Who is the man on Ash Barty's arm?