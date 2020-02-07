Who is your healthy lifestyle accountability buddy?

WHEN you walk through your day there are so many things around you that can easily set you off task.

From the minute your alarm wakes you up to the minute your head hits the pillow, you’re dancing on the edge of ‘should I?’ or ‘shouldn’t I?’ The biggest thing to staying on track is ditching the excuses. Another really helpful tool is finding out who your accountability buddy is.

The buddy holds me accountable to my word, when holding myself accountable is just too difficult a task.

You know those moments when you don’t want to workout, or when you don’t want to pick yourself up and dust yourself off again or when you feel like you are about to rid the South Burnett of all its resources of food? That’s when you need an accountability buddy.

Someone that says, “Whoa up there, buddy”.

These are people who you see regularly and whose opinion you respect and will listen to. Your buddy needs to be a positive influence in your life.

Someone who is never nagging you to do better but always interested in you being your best. Someone who has similar interests to you and therefore you can do things together. A lesstalk, more action, kind of a person.

An example of an accountability buddy is on Monday I struggled to get moving.

It was a raining, coffee and book kind of a day. A friend texted me a picture of her sweaty face and a message saying, “All done, your turn”.

Book down, shoes on and an hour later I sit back and thank my accountability buddy. The funny thing is, she has no idea of the role she just played in helping me achieve my physical goal for the day.

Be mindful that they are there to help you achieve by giving you the props to accomplish your own goals. They are not your crutch or walking stick. To respect that they have a life of their own and goals of their own as well. Instead, identify and view these people as helpers to the cause.

I find verbalising your goals to your accountability buddy helps your goals from thought to action.

Who is /are your accountability buddies? Who in your life can assist you to keep your food, exercise and emotions on focus when you are tired?