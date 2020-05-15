OPINION: Who said you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

HEATH AND FITNESS: Laila Joyce-Baker is a Kingaroy Personal Trainer and shares her health and fitness advice.

WHO said you can't teach an old dog new tricks?

I'm sure everyone has either said it or heard it before.

Let's unpack that shall we?

Saying Meaning: You can't teach an old dog new tricks is a common phrase that means it is challenging to teach a person something new, usually because that person has been doing things a certain way for so long that they're too stubborn to learn how to do it.

I have definitely come across many a people who just can't wrap their head around change (in this, change is a new trick) so much so that they dig in their heels and refuse to open up their minds and be vulnerable enough to learn new things.

How does your pattern of behaviour align with your goals?

Do you get cranky quickly?

Do you reach for a bottle to help seal your end of the day?

Do you sit on the couch and chill all day?

Do you resist change and learning new tricks because they are too hard and take too long to master?

I am a stupidly stubborn person, I have found all attributes are a double edged sword.

They can work for or against you in your life.

My stubbornness has got me through some very tricky times but has also been the catalyst for some very tricky times.

So turn your stubbornness to an advantage and use it to change your life for the better not to hold yourself back from personal growth.

In essence I'm calling BS on that saying.

If we are going to be real then let's call it for what it is.

You can teach an old dog new tricks if they demonstrate a willingness to learn and change.

I am putting it down to a person's choice not to change behaviour or learn new tricks to help them through life rather than a stage of life you hit.

Time to get up and start teaching yourself how to eat, sleep, and play.