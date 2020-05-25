Who’s fronting court in Kingaroy today

APPEARING: There are three people due to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

KINGAROY Magistrates Court is open and hearing a small number of cases today, despite the majority of defendants appearing via telephone and video connections rather than in person.

Queensland Courts are responding have implemented a range of changes to court operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Queensland Health advise people should stay at home if they are feeling unwell or have been overseas in the past 14 days.

The three people due to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today are as follows:

Michel John-Bruce Hood

Faamati Napo

Miss Cristel Ann Terry